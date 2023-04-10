scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: We have to bat better in the powerplay, admits DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre admitted that his team has to get better with batting in the power-play as the David Warner-led side are set to take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Both Delhi and Mumbai have lost all their three and two games respectively in the competition, with Tuesday’s clash offering them a chance to get a win against their name.

Delhi’s batting woes have begun from power-play, with the latest coming in a 57-run loss to Rajasthan Royals, where Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey were dismissed for ducks in the very first over to Trent Boult.

“We have to work on our powerplay game with the bat. When your top four batters get runs, then your team is in a different position. However, we have to execute our plans well in all three departments of the game as well,” Amre was quoted as saying by the franchise ahead of the match.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Shaw was earmarked by head coach Ricky Ponting to have a great IPL 2023. But with scores of 12, 7 and 0, and dismissals coming off after facing discomfort against high-pace bowling, Shaw is under pressure to repay the faith in his abilities by Delhi.

Amre was hopeful of Shaw coming good against a wafer-thin Mumbai bowling line-up.

“Prithvi Shaw is a capable batter. But yes, he hasn’t delivered according to our expectations. We are hopeful that he will deliver for us. We all know that he has the ability,” he said.

Delhi have been on the wrong side of the result in their first three games of the season and are at bottom of the points table, with Mumbai at ninth place due to superior net run rate.

Coach Amre also feels that the way Delhi finish the tournament is more important than the start, while pointing out that playing at home on Tuesday gives them advantage.

“IPL is a long tournament and we are hopeful about our chances. Sometimes you don’t start well, but the way we finish is more important. We are currently focusing on the present and we are looking forward to our match against Mumbai Indians. And the fact that we are playing at home is a plus point for us,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/ak

Previous article
When boxer Vijender Singh's blows made Bhai's muscles sore
Next article
Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid: Study

News

When boxer Vijender Singh's blows made Bhai's muscles sore

News

Marathi actress, Shiv Sena's Deepali Sayed accuses ex-aide of threats, defamation

News

Simron Upadhyay on her role: Noor is a very coming of age character

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection rising in kids, doctors report high fever, itchy eyes

News

Kashish Duggal: From auditions, mock shoots, readings to re-shoots, done it all for ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’

Technology

73% of workers want to know about internal growth opportunities: Report

Technology

Elon Musk begins following PM Modi on Twitter, users react

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya visits RML Hospital, reviews mock drill for ensuring Covid readiness

Sports

Villarreal's Baena reports Real Madrid's Valverde to police after car park aggression

Technology

Funding in Indian startups plunges 75% in Q1 2023, no new unicorn in 3 months

Health & Lifestyle

Covid threat: BMC advises senior citizens to mask up, must in hospitals

News

Bappi Lahiri's family gets emotional watching 'Disco Dancer-The Musical' rehearsals

News

8 interesting book-to-screen adaptations; watch literary characters come to life on screen

Health & Lifestyle

Mask will be made mandatory depending on surge in Covid cases: TN minister

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill can break Kohli's record for most runs in a season, feels Ravi Shastri

News

'I am open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur,' says 'Coka 2.0' singer Lisa Mishra

Health & Lifestyle

SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid-19

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US