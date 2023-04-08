scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Will have to bowl well to defend 199 on a really good batting wicket, says Jos Buttler

By Agency News Desk

Guwahati, April 8 (IANS) After top-scoring for Rajasthan Royals with a 51-ball 79 and helping post 199/4 against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 match, opener Jos Buttler feels his bowlers will have to bowl really well to defend the score on a great batting pitch, here.

“I cut my finger in the last game, but we’ve got a good doctor here with a few stitches and I actually felt fine to play. It’s obviously nice to wear (orange cap). Just glad to start the season well and get up and running. I think we’ve got a decent score on the board. It’s obviously a really good batting wicket with a fast outfield so we’ll have to bowl well to defend this,” Buttler said in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal shared a 98-run opening stand, slamming 14 boundaries in the first six overs to reach 68 runs in the powerplay. He also expects spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to tie down the Delhi batters, just like how their bowlers had stopped Rajasthan’s charge in the middle overs.

“I think in the Powerplay it was a fantastic wicket. Maybe as the ball got a little bit older, the bounce got a little bit lower. There was a little period where we lost a couple of wickets and the two spinners tied us down a little bit. But obviously with (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Yuzvendra) Chahal in our team, hopefully they can do the same job for us,” he said.

Buttler signed off by saying controlling the power play will be the key for Rajasthan to sign off from Guwahati matches on a high.

“All the guys are comfortable to bowl with the new ball if they have to. Trent Boult has been really good for us at the start. If we can control the Powerplay as best as we can — I expect Delhi to be really aggressive in the first six overs as they saw the rhythm of our innings — maybe it got a little bit harder outside of the Powerplay,” he said.

–IANS

nr/ak

Previous article
3rd T20I: Seifert does it again as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, win series 2-1
This May Also Interest You
Sports

3rd T20I: Seifert does it again as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, win series 2-1

Sports

IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Buttler, Hetmyer propel Rajasthan Royals to 199/4 against Delhi Capitals

Technology

OpenAI's ChatGPT is a product, not AI research: Meta chief AI scientist

News

Rupali Ganguly celebrates b'day on 'Anupamaa' set, says 'I love birthdays'

News

Brad Pitt let elderly neighbour live in his house rent-free until his death

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: Three players hit with charges after intense USA v Jersey clash

News

Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who question her Padma Shri win

Sports

AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours

Sports

IPL 2023: Coming back to Wankhede felt like a homecoming, says Suryakumar Yadav

News

Tillotama Shome to teach youngsters the tricks of the trade!

News

Hip-hop girls group XG drop 'Shooting Star' remix featuring rapper Rico Nasty

News

Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised

News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in ‘an impossible love story’ yet untitled

News

Kanye West's private school accused of locking up children, giving only sushi

Sports

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

IPL 2023: SRH left the auction table knowing they had a team full of right-handers, says Tom Moody

News

When a fan thought Aparshakti Khurana worked in 'Dabangg' in stead of 'Dangal'

Fashion and Lifestyle

When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US