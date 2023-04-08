IPL 2023: Will have to bowl well to defend 199 on a really good batting wicket, says Jos Buttler

Guwahati, April 8 (IANS) After top-scoring for Rajasthan Royals with a 51-ball 79 and helping post 199/4 against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 match, opener Jos Buttler feels his bowlers will have to bowl really well to defend the score on a great batting pitch, here.

“I cut my finger in the last game, but we’ve got a good doctor here with a few stitches and I actually felt fine to play. It’s obviously nice to wear (orange cap). Just glad to start the season well and get up and running. I think we’ve got a decent score on the board. It’s obviously a really good batting wicket with a fast outfield so we’ll have to bowl well to defend this,” Buttler said in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal shared a 98-run opening stand, slamming 14 boundaries in the first six overs to reach 68 runs in the powerplay. He also expects spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to tie down the Delhi batters, just like how their bowlers had stopped Rajasthan’s charge in the middle overs.

“I think in the Powerplay it was a fantastic wicket. Maybe as the ball got a little bit older, the bounce got a little bit lower. There was a little period where we lost a couple of wickets and the two spinners tied us down a little bit. But obviously with (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Yuzvendra) Chahal in our team, hopefully they can do the same job for us,” he said.

Buttler signed off by saying controlling the power play will be the key for Rajasthan to sign off from Guwahati matches on a high.

“All the guys are comfortable to bowl with the new ball if they have to. Trent Boult has been really good for us at the start. If we can control the Powerplay as best as we can — I expect Delhi to be really aggressive in the first six overs as they saw the rhythm of our innings — maybe it got a little bit harder outside of the Powerplay,” he said.

