IPL 2024 Auction: RR get Rovman Powell for Rs 7.4 crore, Travis Head bags 6.8 Cr deal with SRH

IPL 2024 mini-auction began a bidding war between Rajasthan Royal (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), acquiring the services of West Indies batter Rovman Powell

By Agency News Desk
IPL 2024 Auction RR get Rovman Powell for Rs 7.4 crore, Travis Head bags 6.8 Cr deal with SRH
IPL 2024 Auction, Travis Head _ pic courtesy news agency

Dubai, Dec 19 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 2024 mini-auction began a bidding war between Rajasthan Royal (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), acquiring the services of West Indies batter Rovman Powell here on Tuesday.

In the first set of the auction that features capped batters, first player up for grabs is West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell with a base price of 1 crore.

KKR opened the bidding for Powell as RR jumped in the fray and both the franchises engaged in a paddle war before the former bagged the services of the Windies batter for Rs 7.4 crore in the opening round.

Powell, who also captains Barbados Royals in the CPL was later sold to by Rajasthan for Rs 7.4 crore, spending almost spent half of the pure money left for auction, out of 14.50 cr.

ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final hero Australian batter Travis Head, who entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.80 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Head has been part of DC and RCB in the past

On the other hand, England batter Harry Brook with base price of Rs 2 crore sold to Delhi Capitals for 4 crore.

South Africa Rilee Rossouw, India’s Karun Nair and Manish Pandey along with former Australian captain Steve Smith remained unsold in the first set.

