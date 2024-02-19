HomeWorldSports

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders name Dushmantha Chameera as replacement for Gus Atkinson

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Chameera will join KKR at a reserve price of INR 50 lakh. The Sri Lankan speedster, who is known for his pace, and can trouble the batters with his swing and seam movements, was a part of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 and 2021 IPL seasons, respectively, the IPL said in statement on Monday.

He represented Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season, where he picked up nine wickets from 12 matches.

