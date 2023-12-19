Tuesday, December 19, 2023
IPL Auction 2024: Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur sold to CSK, Hasaranga joins SRH

Chennai Super Kings bought New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 Cr as Shardul Thakur returns to CSK for Rs 4 Cr in the IPL 2024 mini-auction

Dubai, Dec 19 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings bought New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 Cr as Shardul Thakur comes back to CSK for Rs 4 Cr in the second round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction, here on Tuesday.

The Kiwi youngster had a base price of Rs. 50 Lakh. CSK initiated the bidding, with Delhi Capitals stepping in, pushing the price beyond Rs. 1 Crore. Punjab Kings entered at Rs. 1.10 Cr. Eventually, CSK, leading the bid, secured Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore.

The India all-rounder Shardul Thakur came entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 Crore. Chennai started the bidding, and Sunrisers Hyderabad later joined. Initially, SRH backed out at Rs 3.20 Cr but later re-entered the bid. Chennai persisted and secured the player for Rs 4.00 Crore.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this year got signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.50 crore.

