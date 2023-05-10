scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ireland-Bangladesh first ODI washout gives South Africa direct qualification ticket to World Cup

By Agency News Desk

Chelmsford, May 10 (IANS) The first ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh in Chelmsford was abandoned after persistent rain on Tuesday evening, helping South Africa clinch the last automatic qualification ticket for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, to be held in India in October-November.

Even if Ireland win the ODI series against Bangladesh, they now cannot go past South Africa eighth place standing in the ODI Super League points table. Ireland will now participate in the ten-team ODI World Cup qualifying tournament, set to run from June 18 to July 9 in Zimbabwe, with former winners West Indies and Sri Lanka also playing in the competition.

South Africa had given themselves every chance of qualifying automatically for this year’s ODI World Cup with the series over the Netherlands past the West Indies and into the eighth and final spot on the Super League standings.

But their chances for automatic qualification still hinged on Ireland’s ODIs against Bangladesh. A 3-0 series victory for Ireland would have brought them level on points with South Africa, assuming they incurred no penalty points.

The net run rate would still have come into play to decide the final spot, but with Ireland’s first ODI against Bangladesh abandoned, this is no longer a worry for the Proteas, who have now booked their spot for the ODI World Cup.

Also joining Ireland in the qualifying tournament will be Zimbabwe and Netherlands, who finished at the bottom of the Super League table. Scotland, Oman and Nepal finished in the top three of League 2 and booked their place in the World Cup Qualifier.

Nepal finished top three in dramatic fashion, winning 11 of their last 12 matches, overtaking Namibia to finish third in an incredible comeback story. After disappointing League 2 campaigns, USA and UAE bounced back in the Qualifier Play-off in April, ensuring their top-two finishes on the penultimate day of the competition.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Connected TV scores high with 88 ad spots per match on IPL's English feed
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Connected TV scores high with 88 ad spots per match on IPL's English feed

Sports

IPL 2023: They need to hold Suryakumar Yadav's bat from behind or hold his legs, such is his form, says Zaheer Khan

Sports

David White to step down as New Zealand Cricket's chief executive officer in August

Sports

How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Girona FC on course for an unlikely first-ever European spot!

Technology

New AI model by IBM-NASA to help track Earth's climate change

Technology

India among top 5 countries with highest rate of preterm births: UN

News

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans visits Jeremy Renner after snowcat accident

News

'Beetlejuice 2' starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega to release in Sept 2024

News

BTS’ Jimin collaborates with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa for Vin Diesel’s Fast X

News

Hasbulla placed in house arrest after getting bail in traffic violation case

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans support the fight against cancer

Sports

IPL 2023: SKY was toying with the RCB bowlers, says Sunil Gavaskar

Technology

Chinese authorities arrest man for generating fake news via ChatGPT

Technology

US smartphone market decline 17%, Apple share up to 53%

Technology

Apple introduces Watch Pride Edition Sport Band

Technology

India suppliers to help us export $10 bn worth goods from country by 2027: Walmart CEO

Sports

Hong Kong extends contract with head coach Andersen

Sports

IPL 2023: Captain Warner's lack of runs in the last few matches is a cause of concern, Harbhajan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US