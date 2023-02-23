scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC take on NorthEast United, aim to finish season on a high (preview)

By News Bureau

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC Head coach Thomas Brdaric is looking forward to his side’s final league fixture of the Indian Super League 2022-23 and wants the team to end the season on a positive note when they take on NorthEast United at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here on Friday.

Brdaric’s men have won two league games on the trot and are looking to continue their momentum in front of their home fans. The team will draw confidence from their recent form and also their last league meeting against the Highlanders earlier in the season when the players were at the top of their game and secured a thumping 7-3 win in Guwahati.

“We want to inflict a defeat on them tomorrow in front of our fans. We want to continue our way and tomorrow’s match is a challenge for us to face. Yes, we know NorthEast have improved in the last matches, they had some good spells in the games but we play at home and we have our style. So we are very motivated to get the fans three points,” said coach Brdaric in the pre-match press conference.

While Chennaiyin’s squad has a proficient set of experienced players, Brdaric has showcased his trust in the team’s young talents by integrating them into the playing eleven and backing them to impact games. Players such as Samik Mitra, Sajal Bag, Vincy Barretto, and several others have racked up significant minutes under the German coach this season.

On building a young core for the future and developing the young talents, Brdaric said, “We trust them and this is the way we want to go. We want to develop Indian players to become national players like Thapa and we have the potential. I’m here to create future national players for India and that makes me proud that I have this responsibility.”

Striker Kwame Karikari, who scored a brace in the Marina Machans’ most recent game and inspired his side to a 2-1 victory against FC Goa, is looking forward to the future.

“The season has been ups and downs for me because of injuries and setbacks but I’m looking forward to the future. I am prepared for the last game, which is tomorrow, and I have positive energy with everybody on the team. I urge the fans to come and support us for the last game of the season and we hope to give them something back,” said Karikari.

While NorthEast United are rock-bottom in the league table and winless in their last eight league games, they have also failed to beat Chennaiyin FC in the last three seasons.

With the head-to-head record being level currently as both teams have won six games each from their seventeen league meetings, the hosts will be keen on getting the better of their opponents by clinching all three points.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
It took Srishti Singh a while to get into the skin of a mother-in-law for debut role
Next article
IG Stadium to host All-India Taekwondo championship in celebration of 50 years of Korea-India diplomatic relations
This May Also Interest You
Review

Movie Review | Selfiee: Pick a ‘Driving Licence’ for this ‘Selfiee’

Sports

For any sport to thrive, grassroots development is vital: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were going well; we had it under control, laments Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Rema Lahiri celebrates father Bappi Lahiri’s composition: ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’

News

Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, 'redefine witches' on screen

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Healy wants Pat Cummins to leave captaincy, focus on bowling

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US