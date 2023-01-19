scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with 4-0 win over NorthEast United FC

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Mumbai City FC went seven points clear at the top of the table after a comfortable 4-0 victory over NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 match at the Mumbai Football Arena, here on Thursday.

Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Diaz, and Vinit Rai were on target for the Islanders. The third goal of the match was classified as an Alex Saji own goal.

The result was another example of their dominance this season — in all, Mumbai City FC have now scored 45 goals in 15 games, putting them just a goal behind FC Goa’s league stage record of 46 goals in 2019-20 with five games to go.

Des Buckingham made four changes to his side that saw Mourtada Fall, Lalengmawia Ralte, Rai and Diaz return to the starting XI to replace Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges and Alberto Noguera. Vincenzo Annese made two changes that saw Romain Philippoteaux and Rochharzela replace Jon Gaztanaga and Emil Benny.

Annese tweaked his tactics specifically for Mumbai City FC, but the gamble did not pay off as the visitors found themselves three goals down inside the opening 15 minutes of the game. A deflected Ahmed Jahouh free-kick handed the hosts an early lead five minutes into the game.

Immediately after the goal, the Highlanders hovered near the Mumbai City FC box but failed to penetrate the staunch defence. Six minutes after the opener, the Islanders doubled their lead after Lallianzuala Chhangte’s tricky run was thwarted by the defence only to put the loose ball into the path of Diaz, who scored his ninth goal of the season.

After scoring the second, Diaz was involved in a smooth one-touch-pass move that ended with Greg Stewart’s shot deflected into the goal by Saji. For the second time in three weeks, Mumbai City FC had dismantled their opponents inside the opening quarter of the game.

At half-time, Rai was allowed too much space by the NorthEast United defence about 25 yards away from goal. The full-back tried his luck from range and his scorching effort flew into the top left corner of goal. The Highlanders were reduced to ten men after Wilmar Gil’s swinging arm impeded on Diaz near the halfway line straight after kick-off.

In the second half, Mumbai City FC lowered the tempo and took complete control of the game. However, the Islanders were still hovering near the NorthEast United FC box, constantly looking for openings in the defence.

Three minutes from time, Diaz had the opportunity to add another goal to his tally from the penalty spot. However, the Argentine’s penalty was saved by Mirshad Michu.

Mumbai City FC are now seven points clear at the top of the table now. Hyderabad FC can cut the deficit back down to four if they win their game against East Bengal FC on Friday.

As for the Islanders, their next challenge will be a game against Jamshedpur FC on January 27. NorthEast United FC were handed their 13th defeat of the season and they will play Kerala Blasters FC next on January 29.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Hockey World Cup: Graham Reid blames faulty execution, poor finishing for India's struggle against Wales
Next article
Indian women's hockey team continue winning streak, beat South Africa 4-0
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPGT 2023, Leg 2: Pranavi in pole position with 2-shot lead

Sports

Indian women's hockey team continue winning streak, beat South Africa 4-0

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Graham Reid blames faulty execution, poor finishing for India's struggle against Wales

News

Charges filed against Alec Baldwin for 'Rust' firing 'accident'; could face 5 yrs in jail

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands, England first teams into quarterfinals

Sports

WTT Contender: Manika storms into singles quarters, mixed doubles semis

Technology

SC declines to stay CCI fine of Rs 1,337 crore on Google (2nd Lead)

Health & Lifestyle

We plan to strive for equitable access to healthcare for all: MoS Health

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 to finish second in group D

Sports

Politician shouldn't be allowed to occupy WFI chief's post: Mahavir Phogat

Sports

Two killed in stampede ahead of Gulf football final match in Iraq

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to bag direct spot in quarterfinals (Ld)

Technology

Pizza Hut, KFC owner admits data stolen during ransomware attack

Technology

SC ruling on Google-CCI case a watershed moment: Indian startups

News

Rashmika Mandanna thanks ‘Vijay sir’ as ‘Varisu’ collects Rs 201 cr in 1st week

Sports

SA20: Joburg Super Kings' Aaron Phangiso reported for suspect bowling action

Sports

India Open 2023: Indian challenge ends with Lakshya, Saina's loss in second round (Ld)

News

Aditya Roy Kapur explains why 'The Night Manager' was special for him

Sports

Hockey World Cup: England thrash Spain 4-0 to leave India uphill task to top group

News

After Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra targets Salman Khan over Sajid Khan being on ‘Bigg Boss 16’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US