ISL: Chennaiyin FC go down 0-3 against NorthEast United FC

Guwahati, Sep 29 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC went down 0-3 against NorthEast United FC in their second match of the Indian Super League 2023-24 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

Parthib Gogoi opened the scoring in the 42nd minute for NorthEast United before Phalguni Singh (48th) doubled the lead for the home side. Asheer Akhtar scored the third goal of the match for the Highlanders in the extra time (90’+10′).

“We should have been in the lead in the first half but we never took the chances and when you don’t take the chances you get punished heavily and that pretty much summed up the game. We have a tough start but the league has 22 games not two, so, we will prepare better and get stronger over time,” Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle commented after the match.

Chennaiyin FC began the match on a positive note and rotated the ball with precision to create several goal-scoring chances in the first half. Ayush Adhikari received an opportunity in the 26th minute, however, his ferocious shot was blocked by NorthEast United’s defenders inside the box. The away team almost opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Farukh Choudhary got the ball to his feet in the centre of the opponent’s box, but couldn’t manage to send it into the back of the net.

Earlier, Parthib Gogoi put the hosts in the lead just before the half-time whistle as he scored a goal from outside the box in the 42nd minute. Phalguni Singh (48th) doubled the lead for NorthEast United after converting a cross by Nestor Albiach.

Chennaiyin FC kept pushing for a goal in the second half with more possession and Ayush Adhikari once again looked sharp on his feet as he took a shot in the 59th minute from outside the box before a defender cleared the ball for a corner. Irfan Yadwad (69th) got an excellent opportunity when he leapt over everyone to put his head on the ball inside the Highlanders’ box, however, he couldn’t manage to send it into the net to open the scoring for Chennaiyin FC.

Asheer Akhtar put the game to bed with a goal from outside the 18-yeard box for the home team in the extra time.

Chennaiyin FC will next face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their third game of the season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on October 7.

–IANS

hs