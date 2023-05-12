scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Italian Open: Sinner soars past Kokkinakis, advances to third round

By Agency News Desk

Rome, May 12 (IANS) Jannik Sinner made a lightning-fast start to his Italian Open 2023 campaign, breezing past the 6-1, 6-4 to reach the third round at the ATP Masters 1000 event, here on Friday.

A near-complete performance from the World No. 8 featured precise serving, fierce baseline hitting and high-class net play, and he wrapped victory in 79-minutes at the Foro Italico to improve to 13-3 at Masters 1000 level for the year.

“I’m happy about my level today,” said Sinner, who did not face a break point and converted three of five of his own against Kokkinakis.

“It was not easy. It was a little bit breezy, a little bit windy and I think he especially in the second set served a little bit better. I also had a couple of chances then which I didn’t use, but I’m very happy about my serve, I felt the ball very well,” he added.

Sinner arrived in Rome having reached the championship match in Miami either side of semi-final runs in Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo, a sequence of Masters 1000 performances that have lifted the 21-year-old to fifth in the ATP Live Race To Turin.

The Italian feels ready to impress at home as he seeks another deep run to boost his early Nitto ATP Finals qualification hopes.

“It is a very special feeling, especially here in Rome, trying to be an example for the young kids,” said Sinner, when asked about his vocal young fans in the crowd.

“Also spending a little bit of time with them, which is important, to show them the love. It is just a very special tournament for me. I only have this kind of crowd once a year, or twice a year if I qualify for Turin.

That’s obviously my goal, and I am also trying to go deep here in Rome, but I take it match after match. I feel ready to compete, but let’s see in the next round because it is going to be a tough one,” he added.

Sinner is now 5-0 in his opening-round matches in Rome, where he reached the quarter-finals for the first time in 2022. His next test in the Italian capital is a third-round clash against Sebastian Baez or lucky loser Alexander Shevchenko.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis has turned himself into an attacking; dynamic batter at the top, says Graeme Smith
Next article
5th edition of Global Ayurveda Festival to focus on health challenges
This May Also Interest You
News

Priya Bapat: I like to run away from politics

Technology

IIT Kanpur researchers revisit 70-year-old plasma relaxation problem in space

Health & Lifestyle

5th edition of Global Ayurveda Festival to focus on health challenges

Health & Lifestyle

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis has turned himself into an attacking; dynamic batter at the top, says Graeme Smith

Health & Lifestyle

US ends Covid vax mandate for foreign arrivals

Health & Lifestyle

AI may soon help doctors diagnose heart attacks accurately

Sports

French Open announces 12.3 percent increase in total prize money for 2023 edition

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals look to sort out batting woes against PBKS, Axar's batting position in focus (preview)

News

Six-episode 'Modern Love Chennai' to start streaming from May 18

Sports

Jaipur to host inaugural season of Premier Handball League from June 8

Fashion and Lifestyle

Palak Tiwari flaunts a sexy pose in a floral bodycon mini dress

Technology

Smartphone maker OPPO shuts down chip design unit

News

BAFTA to support India’s emerging talents

Sports

Badminton World Federation issues an interim ban on new 'spin serve'

Health & Lifestyle

Vast majority of tweets about obesity are negative: Study

Technology

Hacker Joseph James O’Connor aka PlugwalkJoe pleads guilty

Others

Ali Colours: Elevating your style with exquisite ethnic wear and Pakistani dresses, now available online

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US