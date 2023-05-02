scorecardresearch
IWL 2023: Mumbai Knights and Misaka United play out a goalless draw

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 2 (IANS) Mumbai Knights FC and Misaka United played out a 0-0 stalemate in their Group A match in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023 at the Transstadia here on Monday.

Mumbai Knights had won both their previous matches coming into this match while Misaka United had one win and one loss from their last two. With six points from two matches, Mumbai Knights FC were looking for a hat-trick of wins on Tuesday and make it nine points from three matches.

With a similar formation from the previous match, Mumbai Knights stuck to a 4-3-3 formation. Babitha came in for Kashmira in goal, Pranita resumed her role at right back replacing Sonali, and Velanie kept her place ahead of Valencia. Alexandra came in for Bhumika as she took her place in the front three.

There was nothing to separate the two sides towards the end of the first half. Velanie was booked very early in the match and was at risk for a second yellow.

Misaka United mounted pressure on Mumbai Knights but could not take their chances. Head coach Rutuja made a few changes towards the 39th minute as Valencia replaced Velanie and Mmehak replaced Alexandra.

Misaka United ended the half on top but the score still remained 0-0. Towards the 84th minute, Janhavi Shetty replaced Sushmita Jadhav. Both teams could not find the winning goal by full-time.

With this point, Mumbai Knights FC moved to seven points and Misaka United FC have four points from their first three matches.

In their next match, Mumbai Knights FC face East Bengal FC at the Shahibaug Police Ground on Thursday.

–IANS

bsk

