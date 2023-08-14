scorecardresearch
Jacob Duffy replaces Blair Tickner in NZ squad for UAE T20Is

By Agency News Desk

Christchurch, Aug 14 (IANS) Fast bowler Blair Tickner has withdrawn from New Zealand’s T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against UAE, due to familial reasons.

Duffy, who last played for New Zealand during the tour of India in January, will replace Tickner in the squad and travel to Dubai later on Monday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

Tickner was due to join the squad in Dubai following his daughter’s birth late last week; however, will instead stay in New Zealand to be alongside his wife.

“We’re a family environment and after speaking with Blair we fully support him being at home with Sarah and young Florence. The birth of a child is a special time and we’re glad to be able to support Blair in being at home.”

“Jacob’s been part of many BlackCaps squads in the past and has always acquitted himself well at international level. He’s got good skills and experience and we look forward to welcoming him into our squad in Dubai,” head coach Gary Stead said.

New Zealand will play the first of three matches against UAE on August 17, at the Dubai International Stadium.

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Will Young

–IANS

bc/cs

