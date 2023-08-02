scorecardresearch
James Rodriguez eager for success with Sao Paulo

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janeiro, Aug 2 (IANS) Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez has said that he needs time to be fully match fit as he prepares to begin a new chapter in his career with Sao Paulo.

The 32-year-old faced the media for the first time since he agreed to a two-year deal with the Brazilian club last Saturday, and he made little attempt to hide his enthusiasm, reports Xinhua.

“Sao Paulo are a big club so it wasn’t hard for me to make the decision to come here,” Rodriguez said.

“It only took me a few days to make my mind up after Sao Paulo offered me a contract. They are a big club with ambitions to win titles and I hope I can help to achieve that.”

The 32-year-old arrived on a free transfer after parting ways with Greece’s Olympiakos in April. It will be his 10th club in as many countries since starting his professional career with Colombia’s Envigado in 2006.

When asked if he would be ready for Sao Paulo’s local derby against rivals Corinthians on August 16, Rodriguez showed cautious optimism.

“I’m feeling fine, physically,” he said. “But I need to train. It takes a few days to get into the rhythm and be in a position to play. There’s still a way to go even though I feel good.”

Sao Paulo are currently eighth in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings with 26 points from 17 games so far this season.

