scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

James Rodriguez eyeing 2026 World Cup qualification with Colombia

By Agency News Desk

Bogota, June 19 (IANS) Midfielder James Rodriguez said Colombia’s players are already seeking to make amends for their failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Colombia fell one point short of a playoff spot following a series of underwhelming performances in South America’s grueling two-year qualifying campaign.

“It was sad because we wanted to go to another World Cup,” local media quoted Rodriguez as saying on Sunday. “This generation deserved it. Not going to a World Cup was hard for the players to take. But there’s another one around the corner, and hopefully we can be there.”

Rodriguez is currently without a club after parting ways with Greece’s Olympiacos in April. His lack of recent competitive matches meant he was left out of Nestor Lorenzo’s squad for the Cafeteros’ latest friendlies: a 1-0 win over Iraq in Valencia last Friday and Monday’s clash with Germany in Gelsenkirchen, Xinhua reported.

The 31-year-old is impressed by what he is seeing from Lorenzo, who replaced Reinaldo Rueda last June.

Argentine Lorenzo had already developed a rapport with several players during his time as the Cafeteros’ assistant coach from 2012 to 2019.

“I think we’re going to do well with him,” Rodriguez said. “He was an assistant under [Jose] Pekerman, so he knows the job and the players.”

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jack Ma appears to discuss 'understanding of mathematics' with students
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Jack Ma appears to discuss 'understanding of mathematics' with students

Technology

Google-backed Adda247 acquires Veeksha to create 3D experiences for students

Health & Lifestyle

Screening, awareness on stem cell therapy to help fight sickle cell disease

News

Pragati Mishra of 'UP-65' listened to its audio book version at bedtime for prep

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid on the cheek

Sports

UP to host MotoGP racing event in September

Health & Lifestyle

Gita Press declines cash reward for Gandhi Peace Award

News

Blockbuster International Collaboration Alert: T-Series brings together Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan, Edward Maya, and Tanishk Bagchi to Mesmerize Fans with Love Stereo Again!

Technology

Short-video platform Moj to bring Dolby Vision in its app

Technology

Chinese display makers team up to invalidate Samsung OLED patent: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press: Congress says it is a 'travesty'

Health & Lifestyle

Oral probiotic may help treat dry eye disease: Study

Health & Lifestyle

'School kids highly vulnerable to fancy vaping gizmos', say mothers while discussing 'Ideas for an Addiction Free India'

Health & Lifestyle

UK scientists create new human embryo model with heartbeat

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid

News

Kajol talks about toughest choices she had to make

News

Sikandar Kher shares pic with Varun Dhawan from 'Citadel' sets in Serbia

News

Sriram Raghavan wants to work on something 'challenging' with Ayushmann Khurrana

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US