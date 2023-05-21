scorecardresearch
Jayaprakash re-elected unanimously as President of Swimming Federation of India

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) R N Jayaprakash has been re-elected unanimously as president of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) during the Annual General Meeting, the national sports governing body said on Sunday.

The SFI’s AGM was held on Sunday here at a city hotel.

“It’s been a privilege to be reelected as the President of the Swimming Federation of India for a second consecutive term. During my first tenure, I can proudly state that Indian swimming has progressed tremendously as we witnessed history being created when 2 of our nation’s swimmers achieved the A Qualifying standard for the Olympic games in 2021,” Jayaprakash said.

“We have a lot more work to be done and I’m optimistic towards India becoming a dominant global force in Swimming in a few years’ time,” he added.

In the General Body meeting, SFI has identified key focus areas for its Mission 2028, aimed at furthering the development of swimming in the country.

These focus areas include the establishment of a National Database of Swimmers, Coaches, and Academies, the implementation of an Indigenous Coaches Education & Certification pathway, the creation of a systematic Talent Scouting Structure & Protocols, the review of Competition Structure, and the development of a National Talent Pool and Athlete Development Pathway.

–IANS

bc/cs

