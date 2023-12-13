Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

Josh Bohannon to captain England Lions in red-ball multi-day matches on tour of India

Josh Bohannon will captain the England Lions on tour of India

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Josh Bohannon to captain England Lions in red-ball multi-day matches on tour of India _pic courtesy news agency
Josh Bohannon to captain England Lions in red-ball multi-day matches on tour of India _pic courtesy news agency

London, Dec 13 (IANS) England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced that Josh Bohannon will captain the England Lions on tour of India, which coincides with the senior men’s team five-match Test series in the country.

Bohannon led County Championship Division One run-scoring charts last summer with 1257 at an average of 59.85 with four centuries. He will be captaining a 15-member England Lions squad, who will be playing four red-ball multi-day matches in Ahmedabad across January and February 2024.

Advertisement

The squad also includes young batter James Rew, who struck five centuries among 1086 runs for Somerset in the last County Championship season, which earned him the PCA Young Player of the Year award. Keaton Jennings, who has a Test century in India against his name, opener Alex Lees and fast-bowler Matt Potts are also included in England Lions touring party.

The England Lions team will be based in Ahmedabad for the whole tour and are scheduled to play India A in three four-day matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The tour begins with a two-day warm-up match against India A.

- Advertisement -

“Playing a series in India at any level is a challenge to get excited about, it’s one of the truest tests for any cricketer. It’s great that our Lions team can experience that challenge and have the opportunity to showcase their skills in those conditions.”

“The squad has a strong core of players in it that were out in Abu Dhabi recently for the training camp, with some of those players already selected into the Test squad. There’s also a return for some more experienced players which aligns with supporting England’s more immediate needs,” said Mo Bobat, England Men’s Performance Director.

- Advertisement -

England Lions Squad: Josh Bohannon (captain), Kasey Aldridge, Brydon Carse, Jack Carson, James Coles, Matt Fisher, Keaton Jennings, Tom Lawes, Alex Lees, Dan Mousley, Callum Parkinson, Matt Potts, Ollie Price, James Rew and Ollie Robinson

Schedule

January 12-13: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium – Ground B, Ahmedabad

January 17-20: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

January 24-27: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

February 1-4: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

–IANS/nr/bc

Advertisement
Previous article
Wasn’t ready to tell stories of Ramayana, Mahabharata: ‘HanuMan’ Director Prasanth Varma
Next article
Genre of 'Shaitani Rasmein' is novel, refreshing: Vibhav Roy
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement