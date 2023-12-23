Sunday, December 24, 2023
Jovic's late equalizer saves Milan in Serie A

Luka Jovic's equalizer in the dying minutes prevented AC Milan from a defeat in Serie A as they tied with rock bottom side Salernitana 2-2 on Friday.

The Rossoneri managed a comfortable 3-0 victory in last round and had Ismael Bennacer back into the starting line-up while Salernitana had a disastrous season as they only registered one victory in 16 outings before Friday, reports Xinhua.

Milan went ahead in the 17th minute when Rafael Leao rolled across from the right, Fikayo Tomori prodded it into the net after a series of ricochets.

Bennacer risked an own goal as his poor clearance was parried away by teammate Mike Maignan.

The home side still got back on level terms in the 43rd minute when Federico Fazio’s towering header beat Maignan, before Antonio Candreva’s long-range strike helped Salernitana turn around the game in the 63rd minute.

In a desperate bid to avoid a defeat, Stefano Pioli threw on Jovic and Samuel Chukwueze in the 72nd minute and it paid off in the 90th minute when Olivier Giroud nodded for Jovic to sweep it in.

With the tie, Milan still sit third with 33 points, three points ahead of fourth-placed Fiorentina who beat Monza 1-0 away on Friday.

Elsewhere, Lazio bounced back from their 2-0 home setback against Inter Milan by dominating Empoli 2-0, and Genoa rallied to beat Sassuolo 2-1.

