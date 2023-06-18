scorecardresearch
Jr men's hockey nationals: Jharkhand, Puducherry, Punjab score easy wins on Day 6

By Agency News Desk

Rourkela, June 17 (IANS) Hockey Jharkhand, Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Punjab registered victories in their respective matches on Day 6 of the 13th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 8-1 in Pool F. Navin Kerketta (3′, 6′) scored a brace and gave a solid start to Hockey Jharkhand. Abhishek Tigga (18′), Atish Dodrai (23′), Deepak Soreng (24′), Sukhnath Guria (49′), Shet Topno (53′) and Flabius Tirkey (55′) scored one goal each to affirm the necessary lead against their opponents. In reply, Anand Y (15′) scored the only goal for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

In the second match of the day, Le Puducherry Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 5-2 in Pool F. Pravin Kumar (17′, 23′, 52′) scored a hat-trick for Le Puducherry Hockey. Keerthivasan (32′) and captain V. Vimal (34′) also scored one goal each to maintain the acquired lead. On the other side, Nishit Chandreshekar Hegde (28′) and Sandesh Shivaji Honakhande (55′) scored one goal each for Goans Hockey.

Arshdeep Singh (47′, 53′) scored a brace, while Captain Jaswinder Singh (28′), Dilraj Singh (41′), Manmeet Singh (42′), and Sukhwinder Singh (50′) scored a goal each to help Hockey Punjab pick thrash Delhi Hockey 6-2 in a Pool G match. Yogember Rawat (26′) and Pankaj (59′) scored the goals for Delhi Hockey.

Earlier on Friday night, Hockey Association of Odisha blanked Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 10-0 in Pool D. Akash Soreng (3′, 19′, 36′) scored a hat-trick whereas Ritik Kujur (46′, 60′) scored a brace for the Hockey Association of Odisha. Silheiba Lisham (4′), Deepak Minz (22′), Arbin Toppo (26′), Paulus Lakra (48′) and Anmol Ekka (57′) also scored one goal each to help their side secure a win against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In another match, Manipur Hockey hammered Hockey Gujarat 19-0 in Pool D. Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (4′, 10′, 17′, 51′, 57′) stood out to be the top goal scorer. Khangembam Somikant Singh (26, 52′), Talem Priyobarta (22′, 29′) and Captain Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang (32′, 56′) scored a brace for their side. Thokchom Kingson Singh (27′), Telem Deynick Singh (28′), Harish Singh Leitanthem (35′), Ricky Tonjam (38′), Uttam Singh (43′), Ningthoujam Rohit Singh (49′), Moirangthem Sushanta Singh (53′) and Lisham Max Singh (59′) also scored one goal each to secure a victory against Hockey Gujarat.

In the last match on Friday, Hockey Karnataka defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 1-0 in Pool E. Nakul Malnad (33′) scored for Hockey Karnataka to register another win in the tournament.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
