Jr Women's Zonal Hockey C'ships: UP, MP, Punjab, and Karnataka win their matches

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Haryana, and Hockey Punjab registered easy wins in the North Zone, while Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Telangana Hockey emerged victorious in the South on Day 2 of the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Zonal Championships 2023 here on Monday.

Also, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Rajasthan won their respective matches in the East and West Zone, respectively.

North Zone: UP, Haryana, Punjab secure big wins

In the first game of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Chandigarh 6-1 in the North Zone Championships in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The goal scorers for Uttar Pradesh Hockey were Vandana Patel (2′, 29′), Purnima Yadav (17′, 20′, 36′), and Peetambari Kumari (25′). Meanwhile, Kamaljeet Kaur (23′) scored a consolation goal for Hockey Chandigarh.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Haryana beat Delhi Hockey 7-0. Shashi Khasa (10′, 20′ 58′) scored a hat-trick while captain Bhateri (7′, 39′), Pooja (22′), and Saavi (35′) were the other scorers for Hockey Haryana.

The third encounter saw Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Uttarakhand 5-0. Lakhvir Kaur (2′, 32′), Gurpreet Kaur (7′), and Pawanpreet Kaur (33′, 39′) scored for Hockey Punjab.

South Zone: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana win

In the South Zone Championships held at Ramanathpuram, Tamil Nadu, Hockey Karnataka defeated Kerala Hockey 5-0. Manish Ponnamma Cd (6′, 8′, 52′) scored a hat-trick, while Captain Yamuna (34′, 45′) scored two goals for Hockey Karnataka as they recorded an easy win.

The second match saw the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu beat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 6-2. Captain Gobika M (1′, 9′ 33′) scored a hat-trick, while Yuvasri S. (12′), Swathi S. (45′), and Sandhiya K (52′) scored one goal each for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, Hockey Andhra Pradesh Captain Bobbili Jhansi (37′, 54′) scored a brace for her side.

In the third game, Telangana Hockey beat Le Puducherry Hockey 4-0. Dheeravath Sravani (21′, 51′), Sri Chandana Gandhapu (46′), and Maria Angelina (53′) scored for Telangana Hockey as they recorded a comfortable win.

East Zone: Bihar, Jharkhand win big; Odisha lose

In the East Zone Championship held in Khunti (Ranchi), Jharkhand, Hockey Mizoram beat the Hockey Association of Odisha 2-1 in the first match. Lal Tlanchhungi (25′) and Vanlalhriatpuii (41′) scored for Hockey Mizoram, while Prativa Kindo (49′) was on the scoresheet for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

In the second game, Hockey Bihar won 5-0 against Hockey Bengal. Goals by Arti Kumari (4′, 48′), Chhama Kumari (11′), Shanti Kumari (23′), and Sneha Raj (49′) led Hockey Bihar to victory.

The third game of the day witnessed Hockey Jharkhand defeating Assam Hockey 16-0. Captain Edlin Bage (2′, 49′), Nisha Minj (7′, 14′, 29′), Purnima Barwa (13′, 58′), Fulmani Bhengra (25′, 48′, 59′), Niru Kullu (38′), Roshni Aind (41′), Rajni Kerketta (45′), Pinki Kumari (47′), Amrita Minj (52′), and Sangita Kumari (57′) scored to win.

West Zone: M.P, Rajasthan secure big victories

In the West Zone Championship at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, Hockey Madhya Pradesh won 8-0 against Hockey Maharashtra in a Pool-A match. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (2′, 19′, 25′), Swati (6′), Khushi Katariya (13′, 22′), Soniya Kumre (34′), and Aayushi Patel (54′) scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In the second match, Hockey Rajasthan defeated Hockey Gujrat 10-0. Komal Gurjar (2′, 16′, 18′, 58′, 60′) scored five goals, while Captain Chetna Rani Das (10′, 26′, 28′, 56′) scored four goals to set up the win for Hockey Rajasthan. Rajni (30′) also contributed to the victory by scoring one goal.

–IANS

bsk

