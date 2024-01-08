'Just doing my job in the end', says Ellyse Perry on hitting winning runs for Australia in 2nd T20I

Navi Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Australia’s premier fast-bowling all-rounder Ellyse Perry celebrated a significant milestone of 300 international appearances by slamming 34 not out and hit the winning runs in a chase of 131 to secure a six-wicket victory for her team.

While many termed it as a dream-like situation, Ellyse felt she was just doing her job of leading Australia to victory. “It was lovely to get the win but (I was) probably just doing my job in the end. We got a bit of a what-for the other night, India played especially well.”

“So for us to come back and put in such a superb bowling effort there in the first innings, and it was a difficult chase, but nice to finish with Phoebe who in the end there, was sensational,” she said to broadcasters after the match ended.

In an innings where captain Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath struggled to get going, Ellyse was unbeaten on 34 from 21 deliveries, coming at a strike rate of 162. She came at a time when Australia needed 32 off 24 balls and found able support in Phoebe Litchfield from the other end.

“It’s definitely a special privilege (of playing 300 international matches). It’s kind of crept up on me in the last couple of days. It’s really made me reminisce. It’s miraculously turned into this career, playing around the world,” she added.

Asked on what changed post first T20I, Ellyse revealed, “We had a really good debrief, we were really honest. But at the same time, I think all these opportunities to play more games together as a T20 squad are great learning opportunities for us.”

“We really missed that execution the other night. So to come back and get a chance to bowl first – the ball’s doing a bit so if you can be spot on with the way that you’re bowling, it’s particularly hard for the batters.”

“Kim Garth was sensational upfront (in her spell of 2-27), the way that she bowled and then I thought the way that we held the run rate the whole way through those 20 overs was great.”

Kim, who took out Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues early on, felt having Ellyse to ace the chase at the crease made the Australia dugout confident of winning the match. “I’d be lying if I said there weren’t any nerves. But everyone knows that the form that Pheebs is in and Pez as well, just such a calm head. We bat so deep as well, so I was pretty confident all the way.”

