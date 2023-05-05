scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

K.L. Rahul likely to miss World Test Championship Final after being ruled out of IPL 2023: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter K.L. Rahul is likely to miss playing for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June after a right leg injury has ended his participation in the ongoing IPL 2023.

A report in Cricbuzz said Rahul is now in Mumbai for scans and the results of it will determine Rahul’s participation in the WTC final, to be played at The Oval from June 7-11.

On May 1, Rahul injured his Lucknow Super Giants’ match with Royal Challengers Bangalore, quickly clutching at his thigh and then limping from the field while chasing the ball to stop a boundary in the second over.

Though Rahul didn’t need a stretcher to go off the field, those in the know, as per the report, are not optimistic about him making it to the WTC final.

“The nature of Rahul’s injury has only been a matter of speculation since neither the LSG management nor the BCCI has come out with a formal statement. It is being said he could be suffering from a hamstring or hip injury. Just over 10 months ago, Rahul had undergone hernia surgery in Germany and it is understood that all factors are being taken into consideration,” added the report.

Apart from Rahul, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat is also ruled out of the IPL and his WTC final preparation are also in doubt after a freak training accident ahead of Lucknow’s match against Bangalore.

Unadkat was bowling around the wicket in the nets when his left foot got stuck in the orange rope holding the nets and fell badly on his left elbow. Later, visuals showed him with a sling around his left arm and an ice pack over his left shoulder kept constantly by a member of the Lucknow medical staff.

“The BCCI may name replacement(s) once the clarity is known. But it will be a no-brainer over who could come in place of Rahul. Ishan Kishan was in the Indian team not too long ago and so he could be the second wicketkeeper for the one-off Test,” added the report.

The report also said the Indian team will leave for London for the WTC final on May 23, after the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 ends on May 21. Players whose IPL teams will be in the playoffs will leave for London at a later date.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
5G smartphone shipments grow 14% in India in Q1 2023: Report
Next article
Australia to tour South Africa for three T20Is, five ODIs ahead of ODI World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Australia to tour South Africa for three T20Is, five ODIs ahead of ODI World Cup

Technology

5G smartphone shipments grow 14% in India in Q1 2023: Report

Sports

Wrestlers' demands have been met, should allow probe to be completed: Anurag Thakur

Sports

Korea's Lee puts well for tied second place at Wells Fargo Championship

Health & Lifestyle

Bacterial pneumonia caused Covid deaths, not 'cytokine storm': Study

Sports

Ahead of IPL match in Jaipur, CGST issues notice to RCA for forgery

Technology

3 out of 4 smartphone users in India suffering from Nomophobia: Study

Technology

Apple, Samsung capture 96% of global smartphone operating profits

Technology

Covid was 4th leading cause of death among Americans in 2022: US CDC

Sports

IPL 2023: Whoever is bowling better, I try to give him the tough overs, says Nitish on giving Chakaravarthy final over

News

Kangana Ranaut reveals the most challenging thing about directing a film

News

Actor Vaarun Bhagat: 'Undekhi' has been my biggest project so far

Sports

Football: Has Messi's career with Paris Saint-Germain come to end? (Analysis)

News

Smriti Irani shares her 25-yr-old advertisement on menstrual hygiene

News

Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman Khan-SRK’s sequence in ‘Tiger 3’

Health & Lifestyle

E-prescriptions in health utilities to help Bengal govt to preserve patient data

News

Nick Jonas says his wife Priyanka Chopra is a ‘boss’, praises ‘Citadel’ team

Sports

IPL 2023: The game was in our hands and we lost the game, admits SRH head coach Brian Lara

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US