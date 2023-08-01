scorecardresearch
'Keeping my fingers crossed that Jassi doesn't get injured again', says Harbhajan on Bumrah's return for Ireland T20Is

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is thrilled about Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback to the Indian squad and wishes for the fast bowler to remain injury-free in the future.

Fast-bowling spearhead Bumrah, who has been out of competitive cricket for 10 months due to a stress fracture in his back, is set to make a comeback into international cricket after being named as captain for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, starting from August 18.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan congratulated Bumrah on his recovery and conveyed his best wishes for the speedster’s future.

“Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback. He was injured for a long time and his return was awaited. He has come back and has been made the captain straightaway. Congratulations to Jassi for becoming the captain and foremost for getting fit. I hope and keep my fingers crossed that Jassi doesn’t get injured again.”

Bumrah has been out of action since late September last year, when he pulled out of the home T20Is against South Africa, after playing in two games against Australia. The recurrence of back injury resulted in him missing the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. He had also missed the Asia Cup held last year in the UAE.

The 29-year-old attempted a comeback in January this year for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. But he was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series opener.

Harbhajan further emphasized that the unorthodox pacer holds a similar level of importance in the bowling department as Virat Kohli does in batting.

“He has been missed a lot, whether you see the WTC final or the cricket that was played before that. I used to say earlier and am saying it today as well that if we talk about batting, we talk about Virat Kohli, and if there is a Virat Kohli of bowling, it is Jasprit Bumrah. There is no bigger name than him.”

In 60 T20Is, Bumrah has claimed 70 wickets with an economy rate of 6.62.

–IANS
