scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kejriwal congratulates Praggnanandhaa for reaching Chess World Cup Final

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated Grandmaster (GM) Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa for entering the FIDE Chess World Cup final. 

Praggnanandhaa beat world number 3 American GM, Fabiano Caruana by 3.5-2.5 in the semifinal tie-break games played at Baku, Azerbaijanand, and will now battle it out against world No. 1 and former world champion Magnus Carlsen for the title.

“18-year-old Praggnanandhaa’s outstanding performance in reaching the finals of the Chess World Cup has elevated the country’s name. We are all proud of this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to them for this impressive performance at such a young age!,” Kejriwal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Having already defeated world No. 2 and world No. 3 in the tournament, will Praggnanandhaa be able to defeat the world No.1 is the question doing the rounds in chess circles now.

With this win, Praggnanandhaa also qualified to play in the Candidates Tournament, the winner of which will be the challenger to Chinese GM Liren Ding, the reigning world champion.

As per the International Chess Federation or FIDE’s rules, the top three players in the World Cup qualify for the Candidates Tournament.

For Praggnanandhaa, giant slaying is not new in this tournament. He had earlier defeated far more higher-rated players, including US GM Hikaru Nakamura, world No. 2 by rating.

–IANS

atk/uk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rihanna reportedly welcomes second baby with A$AP Rocky
This May Also Interest You
News

Rihanna reportedly welcomes second baby with A$AP Rocky

Technology

X kills headlines from links to articles as Musk tells journos to publish directly

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot look in swimsuit; Fans call these pictures are on fire

News

Adah Sharma reveals her favourite superhero: 'Hanuman ji'

News

'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo felt sidelined in industry due to his conservative views

News

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky seen with bruised eye

News

Idina Menzel almost gave up singing due to bullying as a child

News

Saiyami Kher impresses Sachin Tendulkar with her 'Ghoomer' style bowling

Technology

Softbank-owned chip design company Arm set for year’s biggest IPO

Sports

Fowler, Morikawa and Schauffele to headline 2023 ZoZo Championship

News

Madhuri Dixit Nene adopted Redo after shoot of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', reveals Big B

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 23 new Covid cases

News

'KBC 15': Big B says he is 'too afraid' of police

News

Ravi Dubey opens up about his 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' character

News

Had never thought I would be able to do film like Akelli, says Nushrratt

Sports

IBSA World Games: India men's blind cricket team beat Australia, women's team thrash England by 185 runs

News

Tamannaah flies down to Chikkaballapur for ancient Naga Mandala puja

News

'Part 2 Music Specialist': Mithoon about what people call him post 'Gadar 2' success

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US