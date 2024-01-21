HomeWorldSports

Kenya's Anderson Seroi wins men's title as African runners dominate Hong Kong Marathon

Anderson Seroi
Anderson Seroi_pic courtesy news agency

Hong Kong, Jan 21 (IANS) Anderson Seroi of Kenya won the men’s title as African athletes dominated the podium with about 74,000 runners competing in the 2024 Hong Kong Marathon here on Sunday.

The annual event featuring a marathon, half marathon and 10km race kicked off on Sunday morning, as weather conditions were relatively suitable for the athletes to perform.

Anderson Seroi of Kenya timed two hours, 12 minutes and 50 seconds to win the men’s marathon, followed by runners from South Africa and Ethiopia, reports Xinhua.

African runners also swept the podium in the women’s category as Medina Armino of Ethiopia triumphed in 2:28:47. Her compatriot Gadise Mulu finished third, clocking 2:29:46 while Beatrice Cheptoo of Kenya finished second in 2:29:30.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old competitor lost his competing in the full Marathon section. The participant Cheung (30 years old) died after competing in the Hong Kong Marathon.

