Saturday, January 6, 2024
WorldSports

Khelo India Western Open Talent Hunt Boxing: Around 400 women boxers competing at different age groups

A total estimated of 400 women’s boxers are competing at the Khelo India REC Western Open Talent Hunt Boxing Program, currently under way at the Army Sports Institute.

By Agency News Desk
Khelo India Western Open Talent Hunt Boxing
Khelo India Western Open Talent Hunt Boxing_pic courtesy news agency

Pune, Jan 6 (IANS) A total estimated of 400 women’s boxers are competing at the Khelo India REC Western Open Talent Hunt Boxing Program, currently under way at the Army Sports Institute.

The estimated 400 competitors are categorized into Elite, Youth, Junior and Sub-junior age groups.

The talent hunt is being organized by Boxing Federation of India in association with Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and the Sports Authority of India in 4 Regions – North, South, East and West.

There will also be one Combined National Level Talent Hunt Program for the holistic development of Junior & Sub Junior Boxers in the country.

These Khelo India Women’s leagues, which is into its 3rd edition, has played a pivotal role in increasing the participation of women in Sports by organising various leagues. A total of 526 events have been held across 20 sports disciplines since 2022. The total number of participants have been 56471 till now.

The leagues are utilized as a platform for Identification of new talents and evaluation of existing Khelo India Athletes. They also provide competition exposure to women athletes of different age categories across the country.

At the Khelo India REC Talent Hunt Boxing Program, scholarships will be given to the top 8 boxers in each weight category according to merit.

–IANS

hs/

Previous article
Arjun Bijlani will not host new season of 'Splitsvilla'
Next article
Study links Covid infection with increased risk of schizophrenia
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.