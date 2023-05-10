scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery on right thigh

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) India opener KL Rahul has undergone a successful surgery on his right thigh, the right-handed batter confirmed on Tuesday. 

Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants, who has been ruled out from rest of the IPL and the WTC final with a thigh injury, took to social media to give an update about his surgery.

“Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery – it was successful,” his Instagram post read.

A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I’m officially on the road to recovery now. I’m determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!, it added.

The 31-year old Rahul picked up the injury while fielding during an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. He abruptly stopped while chasing the ball and eventually had to be helped off the field by the team’s support staff.

After consultations with specialists, it was decided that Rahul will undergo surgery and it will be followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as Rahul’s replacement in the WTC final squad.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Suryakumar masterclass, Wadhera's 52 not out help Mumbai to six-wicket win over RCB
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar masterclass, Wadhera's 52 not out help Mumbai to six-wicket win over RCB

Sports

IWL: Gokulam Kerala seal quarter-final spot with win 9-0 over Mata Rukmani

Sports

Barcelona reserve keeper Pena agrees three-year contract extension

Sports

BAI Joint secretary Omar Rashid Appointed as Chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Deepak, Nishant enter quarter-finals; Akash, Sachin bow out (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Maxwell, Faf fifties help RCB to 199/6 against Mumbai Indians

Health & Lifestyle

Don't promote use of electronic cigarettes, I&B Ministry tells media

Sports

Italian Open: Strycova beats Zanevzka in opener, to face Sakkari next

Health & Lifestyle

118-year-old CRI Kasauli has cherished history: Union minister

Sports

Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Punjab, Andhra, Chandigarh, Telangana win on Day 6

News

'Billionaire Boys Club' star Emma Roberts to lead comedy film 'Hot Mess'

News

Mindy Kaling's NRI teen saga 'Never Have I Ever' final season to drop on June 8

News

Ed Sheeran reveals what helped him win 'Thinking Out Loud' lawsuit

Health & Lifestyle

Controversial coronavirus research to resume in US with stricter rules

Health & Lifestyle

Special relief for Haryana govt staff dying due to Covid-19

Sports

IPL 2023: Looking to carry forward our good batting form, says Capitals' assistant coach Agarkar ahead of CSK clash

News

Civil society in Bengal divided over ban on 'The Kerala Story' in state

Sports

IWL: Sethu and Kickstart meet in first versus second clash (preview)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US