scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Korea's Lee puts well for tied second place at Wells Fargo Championship

By Agency News Desk

Charlotte, May 5 (IANS) A recharged K.H. Lee of South Korea rode on a hot putter for an opening 5-under 66 for tied second place after the first round of the US$20 million Wells Fargo Championship.

The two-time PGA Tour winner overcame an early bogey with five birdies at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, to lie one back of first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood of England as the Korean enjoyed a welcome return to the golf course, which hosted the Presidents Cup last September where Lee made his International Team debut.

Lee’s compatriots Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im, who were also part of last year’s Presidents Cup, also enjoyed strong starts with rounds of 67, 68 and 69 respectively in the star-studded tournament. Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan opened with a 68.

A two-week break at home in Orlando allowed Lee to refuel and sharpen his short game which worked like a charm. After a bogey on No. 2, the 31-year-old hit three straight birdies from the fifth hole and he charged home with three more birdies, with a snaky 30-footer on 17 being the highlight.

Tom Kim was another golfer who enjoyed a return to Quail Hollow as he produced a bogey-free card. He sank four birdies on Hole Nos. 4, 5, 9 and 14 to share seventh place with the likes of Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott. The 20-year-old, who is also a two-time PGA TOUR winner, missed six greens in regulation but scrambled superbly to keep the bogeys off his card.

Fleetwood, chasing a first PGA TOUR win, hit an eagle and four birdies en route to his third career 18-hole lead/co-lead on Tour. With four previous runner-up finishes, the 32-year-old was pleased with his solid start.

Three-time Wells Fargo Championship winner, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, opened his campaign with a 68 on his return to TOUR action after missing the cut at the Masters Tournament last month while defending champion Max Homa shot a 70.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bacterial pneumonia caused Covid deaths, not 'cytokine storm': Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Bacterial pneumonia caused Covid deaths, not 'cytokine storm': Study

Sports

Ahead of IPL match in Jaipur, CGST issues notice to RCA for forgery

Technology

3 out of 4 smartphone users in India suffering from Nomophobia: Study

Technology

Apple, Samsung capture 96% of global smartphone operating profits

Technology

Covid was 4th leading cause of death among Americans in 2022: US CDC

Sports

IPL 2023: Whoever is bowling better, I try to give him the tough overs, says Nitish on giving Chakaravarthy final over

News

Kangana Ranaut reveals the most challenging thing about directing a film

News

Actor Vaarun Bhagat: 'Undekhi' has been my biggest project so far

Sports

Football: Has Messi's career with Paris Saint-Germain come to end? (Analysis)

News

Smriti Irani shares her 25-yr-old advertisement on menstrual hygiene

News

Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman Khan-SRK’s sequence in ‘Tiger 3’

Health & Lifestyle

E-prescriptions in health utilities to help Bengal govt to preserve patient data

News

Nick Jonas says his wife Priyanka Chopra is a ‘boss’, praises ‘Citadel’ team

Sports

IPL 2023: The game was in our hands and we lost the game, admits SRH head coach Brian Lara

News

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971

Technology

iPhone sales set new March quarter record at $51.3 bn: Tim Cook

News

(IANS Review) Zee5 show 'Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu' a perfect mix of magic & mythology! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Sports

La Liga: Betis take big step towards Europe, Espanyol drop deeper into trouble

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US