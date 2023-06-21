scorecardresearch
Lauren Filer to make England debut in Women's Ashes, Danni Wyatt earns maiden Test cap

By Agency News Desk

London, June 21 (IANS) Young seamer Lauren Filer is set to make her senior debut as England announced their starting XI for their Women’s Ashes Test match against Australia, starting on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

The 22-year-old Right-arm pacer has scalped eight wickets in four Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy games this summer and five in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Danielle Wyatt, who has played 245 white-ball matches for England, will earn her maiden Test cap against Australia.

Filer will join Kate Cross and Lauren Bell to form the seam attack for England. The left-arm spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, provides the team with a spin option, while the all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt adds an additional pace dimension to the squad.

All-rounder Danielle Gibson and pace bowler Issy Wong have been left out from the squad while Alice Capsey and Alice Davidson-Richards were released from the Test squad on Monday to play for England A in their first T20 against Australia A at Loughborough today.

The Heather Knight-led side will feature in the only Test to be played from June 22-26 at Nottingham. This will be the first five-day Test for England women on English soil.

The Test match marks the start of the multi-format series, as England endeavors to reclaim the Ashes from Australia.

The winners of the Test match earn four points, with the teams taking two points each in the event of a draw while two points are awarded for victories in three T20s and as many as one-day internationals that follow.

England Women Test squad: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

–IANS

bc/cs

