Leagues Cup: Messi's Inter Miami to face Charlotte in last eight

By Agency News Desk

Washington, Aug 8 (IANS) Charlotte came from behind to secure a 2-1 away victory over Houston Dynamo and set up a Leagues Cup quarterfinal with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Corey Baird put Houston ahead with an early strike at the PNC stadium and it took until the 80th minute for the visitors to equalize as Patrick Agyemang fired home after combining with Jaylin Lindsey, Xinhua reported.

Brazilian central defender Micael gifted the visitors the lead a minute later when he inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting a clearance.

Charlotte defended resolutely thereafter and will now face Messi and company in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

In Monday’s only other Leagues Cup fixture, Queretaro also advanced to the quarterfinals by beating New England 4-3 on penalties after the scores were tied 1-1 at the final whistle.

The Leagues Cup is an annual competition that includes teams from the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
