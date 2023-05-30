scorecardresearch
Leander Paes-led Bengal Wizards join Tennis Premier League as fifth team

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) The Tennis Premier League on Monday announced their expansion with a new franchise, Bengal Wizards with tennis icon Leander Paes as the driving force behind it, joining for Season 5 action to be played later this year.

The Bengal franchise of Tennis Premier League (TPL), will be owned by the Wardwizard Group led by its chairman, Yatin Gupte, the announcement to this effect was made at a grand ceremony in Mumbai at the Club Millennium Juhu Tennis Courts.

Bengal Wizards will be in action in season 5 of the TPL along with Pune Jaguars, owned by Sonali Bendre, Hyderabad Strikers, owned by Rakul Preet Singh, Bengaluru Spartans with Sania Mirza as ambassador and Punjab Tigers, owned by Taapsee Pannu. The Season 5 of the league will be played in December 2023.

The Wardwizard group, which strives for innovation with Joy e-Bike as one of the flagship brands along with other brands like Quikshef and Snack Buddy under its umbrella, also has its reach across multiple verticals including Automobiles, FMCG Medicare, and Aviation.

Speaking on his association with the league, Yatin Gupte, Chairman, Wardwizard Group, said, “The Tennis Premier League is transforming the landscape of tennis in India with its revolutionary format and high-octane matches. Co-founders Kunal and Mrunal have done a brilliant job, providing the private sector with a golden opportunity to invest in the sport in India. We, as an organisation, are always searching for innovative ideas for a brighter future, which ties in well with the ethos of the league.”

“Bengal has a magical connection with sports. Hence, the name Bengal Wizards fits perfectly. We hope to mesmerise fans with our magical performance on the court,” he was quoted as saying in a release.

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes, a driving force behind the team, expressed his excitement at becoming part of TPL.

“It is an honour for me to be part of the Bengal Wizards. Being born in Kolkata, I have a deep connection with Bengal. I learnt how to play the sport in the city of joy, which is also considered the Mecca of Indian tennis. With this team, my bond with tennis and Bengal will only grow stronger. We hope the magical performance of the Bengal Wizards inspires young tennis players from the region,” said Leander Paes.

Speaking about the addition of the Bengal Wizards ahead of the fifth season, TPL co-founder Kunal Thakkur said, “We are delighted to have Leander be a driving force behind the Bengal Wizards. His expertise will also allow the team to showcase their potential. I am sure the team will add to the rich history of tennis in Bengal and pave the way for future stars to emerge.”

Mrunal Jain, the co-founder of the league, added, “We are grateful to have Bengal Wizards owned by the Wardwizard group join our league. They will certainly add a new dimension to the competition and their presence will make season 5 of the Tennis Premier League bigger than ever before.”

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
