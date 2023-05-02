scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Leeds United axe director of football Victor Orta, set to sack manager Javi Gracia too

By Agency News Desk

Leeds (England), May 2 (IANS) Premier League club Leeds United have removed the director of football Victor Orta following Sunday’s 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Orta joined the Whites in the summer of 2017 and helped oversee changes at the club that led to Leeds United being promoted back to the Premier League in 2020.

“I am deeply saddened by the way this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years,” club owner Andrea Radrizzani said in a statement.

“However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club.

“I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity. We have four cup finals left to play this season and working together, I believe we can survive,” he added.

Moreover, the club is set to sack manager Javi Gracia and is in talks to appoint former England boss Sam Allardyce, the BBC reported.

After that loss, the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board issued a statement of no confidence in the club’s management.

Gracia, who was appointed in February as Jesse Marsch’s successor on a flexible contract, but the pressure is growing on the Spaniard as he has won only three of 11 league games in charge.

Leeds have lost four of their last five matches and are 16th in the table but just a point above the drop zone.

Allardyce worked with Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear at West Ham. If appointed, Allardyce would be the fourth manager of Leeds United in the current season, succeeding Michael Skubala, who served as the interim head coach before Gracia took over.

Gracia will be the record-extending 15th managerial departure in the Premier League this season.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Doctors treat 2-month-old boy with rare yeast infection
Next article
Microsoft launches Teams Payments app for small businesses
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft launches Teams Payments app for small businesses

Technology

Doctors treat 2-month-old boy with rare yeast infection

News

Harvey Weinstein hires Bill Cosby's attorney to get conviction overturned

Sports

Madrid Open: Khachanov overcomes Rublev to seal quarterfinal berth

News

'Chatrapathi' trailer sets perfect stage for official Hindi remake of Rajamouli's eponymous film

News

'The Bandits of Golak' from 'Star Wars: Visions Volume 2' offers dynamic perspective to 'Star Wars' universe

News

'Criminal': Ed Sheeran rubbishes expert brought in to testify against him

News

Dimple Kapadia: Moving beyond quintessential heroine, today's female characters have flaws

Technology

eBay appoints Vidmay Naini to lead global emerging markets, including India

Technology

80% of asthma cases in India are undiagnosed, may worsen if left untreated: Experts

Technology

Meta purges over 43 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in March in India

Sports

Andhra football body chief shoots letter to PMO flagging 'illegalities' in AIFF

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala necklace values as much as an IPL team

Technology

Google's 2nd startups accelerator programme to empower women founders in India

News

Comedians Biswa, Kanan Gill reunite for streaming special 'Mood Kharaab'

News

All fear Dante Reyes aka Jason Momoa in Fast X

News

Salman Khan takes inspiration from Marvel’s Groot to answer question about doing stunts, marriage

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to stream on Prime Video from May 12

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US