scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Leicester City sack coach Rodgers after dropping into bottom three

By News Bureau

London, April 2 (IANS) Leicester City on Sunday sacked head coach Brendan Rodgers in the wake of their 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

That result on Saturday was their fifth defeat in six league games and saw the club drop into the relegation zone with just ten games left in the season.

The decision ends the former Liverpool and Celtic coach’s four-year stay at the club, during which he led them to the 2021 FA Cup and consecutive fifth-place finishes in his first two seasons in charge, a Xinhua report said.

Club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha issued a statement explaining the decision to sack Rodgers, saying that although the club had wanted “continuity and stability”, the time had come for a change.

“Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with ten games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.”

“The task ahead of us in our final ten games is clear. We now need to come together — fans, players and staff — and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Leicester kicked off the season with seven defeats from ten matches, and although they improved as the season progressed, they have struggled for form following the World Cup, taking just seven points from 11 matches.

“The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch. His place in Leicester City history is assured,” commented Srivaddhanaprabha.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis lead RCB to comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians
Next article
Paddon wins APRC qualifier in Dunedin
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis power RCB to thumping 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

Sports

Paddon wins APRC qualifier in Dunedin

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis lead RCB to comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Having batters like Jos and Yashasvi, we can expect that', says Samson on RR's record powerplay score

Sports

MS Dhoni reveals 'emotionally high' moment from India's historic 2011 World Cup final win

Sports

'Played the game with grace, flair and … passion': BCCI mourns demise of Salim Durani

Sports

Odisha to set up table tennis academies in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

News

Celebrities refuse to pay Elon Musk $8 for Twitter Blue

Sports

IPL 2023: Tilak Varma's magnificent 84 not out steers Mumbai Indians to 171/7 against RCB

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters, Chahal's 4/17 power Rajasthan Royals to massive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ld)

Sports

Rajasthan United, NEROCA upbeat ahead of Super Cup qualifying playoff

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters, Chahal's 4/17 lead Rajasthan Royals to 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Health & Lifestyle

Listening to music can make your medicines more effective: Study

Health & Lifestyle

TN prepared to handle Covid-19, says Health Minister

Sports

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Technology

US man shot down by truck owner after Apple's AirTag gives away location

Sports

IPL 2023: Anything could have happened had rain not come, says Nitish Rana

Health & Lifestyle

Covid was spreading in Germany in December 2019: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US