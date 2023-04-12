scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Lewandowski adds voice, calling for Messi's return to Barcelona

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, April 12 (IANS) FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski added his voices to those calling for Leo Messi to return to the club when his current contract with Paris Saint Germain expires at the end of June.

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez on Sunday said he’d like Messi back at the club he left two years ago, while the club vice-president Rafael Yuste expressed the same wish last week. Speaking at the presentation of a book to raise funds for children suffering autism, Lewandowski was also asked about the Argentinean striker, reports Xinhua.

“Messi belongs to Barca and if he comes back, it will be something incredible. We know that his place is here in Barcelona,” said Lewandowski.

“I don’t know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together,” he added.

Barca extended their lead at the top of La Liga to 13 points on Monday night with a 0-0 draw at home to Girona, and although he was disappointed with his own display, the striker was content with the season so far.

“We know Barca haven’t won LaLiga in recent years and we’re on the right track,” he said, adding that a title win would help the confidence of many players.

“We’re all working to improve, we’re focused on LaLiga and there are points to win, but we’re not thinking about the difference with Real Madrid. You simply have to score goals and make the fans happy,” insisted Lewandowski.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Flamengo sack manager Vitor Pereira
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Aleksander Ceferin re-elected UEFA President unopposed until 2027

Technology

Zydus gets US FDA nod for antibiotic drug Azithromycin

Fashion and Lifestyle

Madhuri Dixit shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her ‘classic’

Technology

NASA sends powerful new instrument to space to track air pollution

Health & Lifestyle

More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts

News

Amanda Bynes not ready to leave asylum weeks after she was found nude on street

News

‘The Rule has begun’ ‘Pushpa 2’ makers say it with slick video; Allu Arjun on fire

Sports

Zverev back to clay court in style at Monte-Carlo

Technology

US tech firm Eventbrite to hire 120 for its development centre in India

News

MAMI flags off Year Round Programme with Colorists' Workshop

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers win toss, elect to field first against Punjab Kings

Sports

Real Madrid looks to return to 'business as usual' against Chelsea in Champions League

Fashion and Lifestyle

For Anil Kapoor it is time for ‘Sexy at 60’ – fighter mode on

Fashion and Lifestyle

When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’

Sports

Nakamura knocks Carlsen out of Chessable Masters after 'worst possible' mouseslip

Health & Lifestyle

Air pollution can affect your Covid vaccine efficacy: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her

Sports

India's domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US