scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Lewandowski hopes for Messi return to Barcelona

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw, April 16 (IANS) FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski says he wants Lionel Messi to return to the club next season.

According to Spanish media, FC Barcelona is trying to re-sign their former player this summer, while the Argentinian, who has played for Paris Saint-Germain since 2021, is also eager to return to Camp Nou, reports Xinhua.

Lewandowski expressed his hope on Saturday that he would play with Messi at Barcelona next season.

“If he comes back, it will be something amazing. Barcelona is his place. I’m not sure what will happen but I hope next season we play together,” Lewandowski told Polish media.

Barcelona is on track to retake the La Liga title, as they have a 13-point advantage over Real Madrid after 28 matches.

“Barcelona hasn’t won La Liga in the last few years, but now we’re in a good position. If we do that, many players will have great confidence,” the Pole added.

Lewandowski is La Liga’s top scorer so far this season with 17 goals.

“The FIFA World Cup in the middle of the season has complicated the situation, while people expect more and more goals from the strikers. We have to just score goals and make people happy. I’m convinced we can play even better in attack,” the 34-year-old concluded.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
World No. 1s Fan, Sun crowned at WTT Champions in Xinxiang
Next article
Relegation-threatened Stuttgart flabbergast Dortmund in Bundesliga
This May Also Interest You
News

Raghav Mathur, 'Jalebi Baby' hitmaker Tesher come out with single 'Desperado'

News

Bob Odenkirk strikes off starring in Marvel movie: Don't think I'm built for that world

Technology

vivo launches 2 new smartphones with large displays in India

Sports

India overpower Uzbekistan 3-0 in Billie Jean King Cup 2023

Technology

Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi

News

Akshay Kumar responds to Nagaland Minister's tweet about punctuality

Technology

Google TV adds over 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Health & Lifestyle

High stress may raise risk of cognitive problems post age 45: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Vietnam to ramp up polio vaccination amid high risk

News

Raashii Khanna dubs for ‘Yodha’ ahead of July release

Technology

Global EV battery market to grow fivefold to $616 bn in 2035

News

When Celina Jaitly gave it back to a troll who accused her…

Sports

IPL 2023: To watch him in full flow is an absolute pleasure, says Eoin Morgan on Nicholas Pooran

News

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' sequel

Sports

Athletics: Jamaican sprint icon Fraser-Pryce confirms participation in Kip Keino Classic

Technology

Apple stops signing iOS 16.3.1 to prevent users from downgrading

Sports

Relegation-threatened Stuttgart flabbergast Dortmund in Bundesliga

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma led from the front, it will do him a world of good, says Ravi Shastri

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US