Liverpool, Chelsea draw a blank while Newcastle held by Crystal Palace

London, Jan 22 (IANS) Liverpool and Chelsea drew 0-0 at Anfield, a result that probably pleased Chelsea more than Liverpool but only served to highlight the problems the two sides are currently facing.

Chelsea had an early goal from Kai Havertz ruled out for offside, as they controlled the first half and gave Liverpool’s defense constant problems with high crosses into the penalty area, reports Xinhua news agency.

The second half was more even, but neither side really deserved to take all three points as Mykhailo Mudryk made his debut for Chelsea.

“Overall, a positive day, other than the fact we wanted three points. We’ve had a tough period but the group has stayed together and remains calm,” commented Chelsea coach Graham Potter after the final whistle.

Newcastle move third after Eddie Howe’s side, who were without Bruno Guimaraes, were held to a 0-0 draw away to Crystal Palace, whose goalkeeper Vicente Guaita made seven saves.

Leicester City and Brighton drew an entertaining game 2-2, with Brighton’s Even Ferguson scoring an 88th-minute goal to salvage a point for Brighton, whose 27th-minute lead, thanks to Kaoru Mitoma’s impressive strike, was overturned by goals from Mark Albrighton in the 38th minute and a 63rd-minute effort from Hervey Barnes.

Leicester will be disappointed with a draw, but it ends a four-game losing streak.

Jarrod Bowen scored twice to end West Ham’s seven-game winless run with a 2-0 win at home to Everton.

The result piles further pressure on Everton coach Frank Lampard, whose side are rooted second from bottom.

Southampton’s brief recovery was ended by a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa, who took the points thanks to Ollie Watkins’ 77th-minute header, which came shortly after James Ward Prowse’s deflected effort, that would have put Southampton ahead, was ruled out by the VAR.

Sam Surridge’s 83rd-minute goal denied former club Bournemouth a win at home to Nottingham Forest. Jaidon Anthony had given Bournemouth a 28th-minute lead, but Sturridge’s goal left Bournemouth in the bottom three.

