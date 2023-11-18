scorecardresearch
LLC 2023: Suresh Raina to lead Urbanrisers Hyderabad team

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Former India allrounder Suresh Raina will lead Urbanrisers Hyderabad team for the upcoming 2023 edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament 2023.

The team was launched at a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad on Saturday and attended by South film star Victory Venkatesh, who unveiled the team’s jersey.

The team will be led by ‘Mr. IPL’ Suresh Raina and coached by former Indian World Cup cricketer Nikhil Chopra.

The Legends League Cricket is the only national T20 format tournament in the country, apart from the IPL. Urbanrisers Hyderabad is packed with Indian and International stars including Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Peter Trego, Chamara Kapugedera and Stuart Binny. Pragyan Ojha, Tirumalasetti Suman and Sudeep Tyagi.

Manoj Namburu, Chairman & MD of Urbanrise, South India’s largest real estate developer and co-owner of the team said, “We are proud to offer the city of Hyderabad its very own cricket team. It solidifies the commitment we have towards the city, which we have shown so far through the high-quality projects we have built for our esteemed customers. The vibrant colours of the jersey symbolize the energy and the passion to win”.

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament starts on November 18, 2023. The first match of the Urbanrisers Hyderabad will be played on November 21, 2023.

