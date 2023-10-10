Maccabi-Valencia EuroLeague game moved from Tel Aviv to Valencia

The upcoming third-round EuroLeague contest between Israeli basketball champion Maccabi Tel Aviv and Spanish side Valencia Basket, initially set for Oct. 18, has been moved from Tel Aviv to Valencia, announced the EuroLeague on Monday. According to the EuroLeague decision, the second game between the two teams in Round 32, scheduled for March 28, will take place in Tel Aviv instead of Valencia.

A previous directive from the EuroLeague postponed Maccabi’s away game against Armani Milano in Italy during Round 2, initially slated for Thursday, with a new date still pending.

Furthermore, the EuroLeague decided to transfer Hapoel Tel Aviv’s Round 3 home game against Reyer Venice on Oct. 17 in the EuroCup competition to Venice, Italy.

As a result, the return match in Round 12 of the EuroCup’s 10-team Group A will take place in Tel Aviv on Dec. 20.

In a preceding decision, Hapoel’s home game in the second round against Lithuania’s Wolves Vilnius, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed to an undisclosed date.