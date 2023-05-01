scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Madrid Open: Medvedev moves into last-16 with 300th career win

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), May 1 (IANS) Daniil Medvedev fought back from a set down to qualify for the last-16 stage of the Madrid Open for the first time in his career in the Monday morning session.

The 27-year-old, who is the second seed in the tournament, lost the opening set 6-4 to Alexander Shevchenko, who is currently ranked 96th in the world, but rallied to take the second set 6-1 and went on to win the third set 7-5 in a match that lasted two hours and 42 minutes.

The win was the 300th in his professional career and books him a fourth-round match against Asian Karatsev, who had a surprise win over 16th seed, Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, reports Xinhua.

Jan-Lennard Struff also needed three sets to get past Dusan Lajovic 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-3 to move into the last-16.

In the women’s tournament going on simultaneously, number two seed Aryna Sabalanka defeated Mirra Andreeva, who is ranked 194th in the world and only celebrated her 16th birthday three days ago.

The 31st seed Irena Camella Begu beat Lludmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-4 in a close match and Mayar Sherif of Egypt defeated Elsie Mertens of Belgium 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Naveen, Bishnoi, Mishra star as Lucknow restrict Bangalore to modest 126/9
Next article
Blue badges reappear briefly for legacy Twitter users if they update bio
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Blue badges reappear briefly for legacy Twitter users if they update bio

Sports

IPL 2023: Naveen, Bishnoi, Mishra star as Lucknow restrict Bangalore to modest 126/9

Sports

IPL 2023: Setback for Lucknow Super Giants as KL Rahul, Unadkat dealt huge injury blows

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Hussamuddin off to a winning start, Varinder Singh loses (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Rain stops play in Lucknow; RCB reach 93/4 in 15.2 overs against LSG

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Hussamuddin makes a winning start in 57kg category

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC directs concealing identity of minor girl seeking abortion

Sports

IPL 2023: It'll be challenging for us to play against Gujarat Titans, says DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

Technology

Delhi HC orders removal of online news of man 'trying to extort money over obscene video'

Sports

IWL 2023: East Bengal look to build momentum, free-scoring Gokulam Kerala take on confident HOPS

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection raised risk of facial paralysis more than vax: Study

Sports

La Liga: Four things we learned from Matchday 32 in Spain (Analysis)

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis back as captain as RCB win toss, elect to bat first against LSG

Sports

AIFF League Committee meets via video conferencing, identifies three-tier bidding for expanding I-League

News

Working in different industries has been culturally immersive for Saiee Manjrekar

Sports

Premier League: They have huge threats so we need to be aware of that, Arteta focusing on Chelsea's danger, not form

Technology

S.Korea's exports down for 7th month on falling chip demand

Technology

Amazon worker accidentally captures her layoff info in TikTok video

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US