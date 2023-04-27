scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Manchester City beat Arsenal to take big step towards Premier League title

By Agency News Desk

London, April 27 (IANS) Manchester City took a massive step toward the Premier League title with a convincing 4-1 win at home against league leaders Arsenal.

The game had been touted as a title decider for weeks and lived up to expectations as Pep Guardiola’s team demonstrated they are the in-form side, closing to within two points of their rivals, with two games in hand, reports Xinhua.

Kevin De Bruyne put Manchester City on track in the seventh minute, with a superb finish following a brilliant assist from Erling Haaland.

John Stones headed the second goal on the brink of halftime after a VAR review for a possible offside, and De Bruyne’s second of the match, after more exceptional work from Haaland in the 54th minute, secured the win.

Rob Holding scored a consolation goal for Arsenal in the 86th minute, but Haaland netted in front of an ecstatic Etihad Stadium deep into injury time, making City clear title favorites.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip overturned Lucas Paqueta’s 12th-minute opener for West Ham United, giving Liverpool a 2-1 win at the London Stadium to continue their late push for a place in Europe.

The victory lifts Liverpool into sixth place, above Tottenham, who play at home against Manchester United on Thursday.

Chelsea’s misery continues as they lost a southwest London derby 2-0 at home to Brentford, who took the points with an own goal from Cesar Azpilicueta and a deflected shot from Bryan Mbeumo with 12 minutes remaining.

The defeat leaves Frank Lampard with five losses in five games since his return to the club, while this is Chelsea’s worst run since 1993.

Nottingham Forest ended an 11-game winless streak with a 3-1 victory over Brighton.

Although Facundo Buonanotte put Brighton ahead, Pascal Gross’ own goal leveled the score in first-half injury time. A Danilo strike and Morgan Gibbs-White’s penalty gave Forest a vital win.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Anurag Thakur chairs 'Chintan Shivir' of Ministers of Youth Affairs & Sports of States and UTs in Manipur
Next article
Rayo stun Barca, Atletico Madrid win in La Liga
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell hit fifties before late strikes from RR bowlers restrict RCB to 189/9

News

Jennifer Aniston is open for more 'Murder Mystery' films after sequel

News

Al Pacino says he 'gave Harrison Ford a career' after turning down iconic role

Technology

China to track food, grocery delivery boys via chips in bikes

Sports

Jaden Pariat becomes first Indian in six years to finish on podium in British F4 Championship

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 5 new Covid deaths

Sports

Barca in Vallecas, Atletico at home to Mallorca in La Liga on Wednesday

Health & Lifestyle

4th Covid death in Kolkata in 26 days

News

On World Earth Day, TV actors share their best ideas on saving nature

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell fifties; Harshal's 3-32 power RCB to 7-run win over RR

News

Sushmita Sen resumes filming for ‘Aarya’ Season 3 in Jaipur

Health & Lifestyle

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy, 2023

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in floral gown as she turns showstopper

Technology

YouTube mobile gets animated loading screen inspired by Android TV

Sports

IPL 2023: Fleming confirms Stokes on sidelines for another week due to latest injury setback

Sports

Piyush Chawla will have to be highest wicket-taker for MI to win IPL 2023, says Irfan Pathan

Health & Lifestyle

Apple working on AI-powered health coaching service, says report

Sports

IPL 2023: Chakaravarthy, Russell, Suyash shine as KKR beat RCB by 21 runs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US