Manchester City win Champions League final in Istanbul

By Agency News Desk

Istanbul, June 11 (IANS) Rodri fired to give Manchester City the victory over Inter Milan as he scored the only goal in the UEFA Champions League final, here on Saturday night.

The Spanish midfielder’s goal on 68 minutes won the tough game for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

City players lifted the trophy after the thrilling final.

British football fans who filled the Ataturk Olympic Stadium celebrated the 1-0 victory, a Xinhua report said.

“Words are not enough to describe this feeling,” City’s German midfielder of Turkish roots Ilkay Gundogan said in televised comments. “It is a big honor to lift the trophy in our country,” he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Manchester City on their victory in Istanbul in a message on Twitter.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
