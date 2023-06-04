scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

McCollum wanted to bat with protective boot to help McBrine hit a hundred, reveals Balbirnie

By Agency News Desk

Lord’s, June 4 (IANS) After suffering a ten-wicket defeat to England in the one-off Test at Lords, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie revealed that an injured James McCollum wanted to come out to bat with a protective boot on to help Andy McBrine hit a century.

On day three, Ireland resumed their second innings from 97/3. But they were effectively four down as McCollum suffered an ankle injury while batting, which ruled out his participation from the rest of the match.

After Harry Tector had set the base for an Irish fightback with a fine 51, McBrine and Mark Adair joined forces for a mammoth 163-run stand for the seventh wicket. But Adair fell for 86 and McBrine was left stranded at 88 not out as Ireland’s innings ended at 362/9, leaving England to chase 12, which was achieved in four balls.

“He had the pads on, he had the boot on, it was all a bit chaotic in there. Andy actually came in at tea and said he doesn’t want him to bat. They’re good mates and he (McCollum) is really sore. He really didn’t want him to hobble out on the boot, but it was eventually agreed that if it was one hit away, that he would go out, and just hold up an end.”

And so it was chaos. He came out on the balcony with the crutches at tea-time and a couple of members looked over and couldn’t really believe what they were seeing. It was quite entertaining,” said Balbirnie after the end of the match.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, if you’ll pardon the pun, I think Andy would have gone out for Prince (McCollum). But it wasn’t to be. In the end it didn’t really matter, but it was fairly chaotic at tea-time,” he added.

Despite the loss, Balbirnie stated that making England bat again, especially when many feared it won’t happen, was a small win for Ireland.

“(The dressing-room) was a tough place to be yesterday, in the evening particularly, but we showed character today. We’ve shown in our Test career that we have that character – and that bouncebackability,” he said.

“But unfortunately for us, it’s when our backs are against the wall, that’s almost when we seem to produce our best cricket. We need to find a way to not get so far behind the eight-ball that you need to really scrap it out. But get to 12 ahead, it’s a small win to get them batting again. And certainly, after three days like that, you have to take those small wins,” he added/

Next up for Ireland will be playing in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers to be held from June 18-July 9 in Zimbabwe, with the finalists to book their spots for the main event to be held in India in October-November.

Ireland are in Group B alongside 1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka, Scotland, Oman and United Arab Emirates. Balbirnie & Co have warm-up matches against USA and Netherlands on June 13 and 15 respectively, before playing in their Group-stage matches from June 19-27.

 –IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil to enter semifinal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil to enter semifinal

News

Lily-Rose Depp 'avoided' The Weeknd while filming 'The Idol' due to method acting

News

Oscar Isaac wants Pedro to join 'Spider-Verse' as a 'cranky, old Spider-Person'

Technology

Artifact's new feature to let AI rewrite headline of clickbait article

Health & Lifestyle

Threat of pandemics far from over: Minister Bharati Pawar at G20 meet

News

How Drake encouraged Nelly Furtado's musical comeback

Health & Lifestyle

Aussie state issues alert for meningococcal disease

News

Hit Gujarati horror thriller 'Vash' set for Hindi remake with Ajay Devgn

News

Natalie Portman battles to save marriage after husband 'cheats with 25-yr-old'

News

Shahid says he only had 'two spoons, one plate' when wife Mira moved in with him

Sports

WTC Final: It's the nature of schedule, says Pat Cummins on no warm-up matches

News

Thank God For Hollywood (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

When Sydney Sweeney's dad turned off 'Euphoria' but her grandma was in support

Sports

Ashes series gives Josh Tongue an opportunity to continue to impress: Eoin Morgan

Health & Lifestyle

New treatment shows promise for some women with cervical cancer

Sports

Wrestling: Ravi Dahiya pulls out of Bishkek Ranking Series due to knee injury

Health & Lifestyle

Over 1.58 cr people screened under Telangana's eye test programme

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha train tragedy: Team of expert doctors to arrive from Delhi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US