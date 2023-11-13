Men's ODI WC: India need to continue doing what they have done so far, says Irfan Pathan ahead of semis

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) As India gear up to face New Zealand in the semifinals of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said the team will have to continue doing that it has done so for and not change anything.

India have cruised through the preliminary round of the event, winning nine out of nine matches they played. Though New Zealand might prove a tougher nut to crack in the knockout stage, Pathan said India will have to keep doing what they are doing at this moment.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports,Pathan analysed if Team India must make any changes to their playing XI.

“They don’t have to do anything else. India has to just keep doing what they are doing at the moment, especially what they did in the league stages. They are performing well with the new ball when they are bowling, and they are also trying to target certain bowlers while they are batting, especially upfront where Rohit Sharma going really well, and if Shubman Gill gains back his consistent form, then this team is unbeatable.”

Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson agreed and said the team needs to continue to play the cricket they have so far.

“India just need to continue to play the cricket they have, nothing is different if it’s a knockout game or whether it’s a big game in the World Cup. If they continue to play as well as they are, and all the players contribute like they are, playing with that fearless mindset be it with the ball, or the bat or in the field and, with the all-round package India have got as a team,” Watson told Star Sports during the ‘Match Point’ programme on Monday.

Commented on whether this Indian team had any weakness, Watson said, “I don’t see any chinks in their armour whatsoever. Look the team that beats India whether it’s the semifinal or the final, they’ll have to play out their skins because of the calibre of their players and the form they are in.”

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden spoke on whether this Indian team can break the semifinal jinx and go all the way to win the World Cup.

He said- “Well look, India is the in-form side. They’ve got a winning run like the Australian team did in 2003 and 2007. When it comes to semi-finals and finals, obviously it’s a two-horse race across a four-horse race and obviously India have everything covered in terms of their batting skills and bowling skills and the fielding has been outstanding. They’ve had great efficiency in all of those 3 departments and their bowling has been outstanding as well. There’s no reason why they can’t break the jinx,” he said.

