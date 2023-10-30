Men’s ODI WC: Mohammed Shami’s over to Ben Stokes was the ‘over of the tournament’, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Mohammed Shami’s over to Ben Stokes during India’s 100-run victory over England was the ‘over of the tournament’.

“Considering India put up a total of just 229 – it was bound to make one concerned. We also had to take into account dew being a major factor later on. But the way the Indian pacers bowled, was impeccable to see,” he told JioCinema.

“Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami taking early and important wickets really put them on the back foot. For me, Shami’s over – when he bowled round the stumps to Ben Stokes was the ‘Over of the tournament’. Overall, the bowling unit worked in tandem and absolutely dismantled England’s batting order.”

Chopra further spoke about Rohit Sharma and the rest of the batting order’s performance against England.

“Rohit Sharma, yet again, led from the front and I still don’t know why he isn’t celebrated enough. It’s hard to sustain your innings when you keep on losing wickets on the other end.

“But he played a very important knock. Suryakumar Yadav came in and helped stabilize the innings along with KL Rahul, who was also looking in good touch, but a poor shot cost him his wicket,” he said.

