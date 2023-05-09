scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Sachin Siwach moves into pre-quarters; Naveen, Govind Sahani bow out

By Agency News Desk

Tashkent (Uzbekistan), May 8 (IANS) On a mixed day for India, Sachin Siwach (54kg) was at the top of his game on Monday as he defeated Moldova’s Serghei Novac comfortably to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships here.

However, the journey ended for fellow Indian pugilists Naveen Kumar and Govind Sahani as they lost their respective bouts on Matchday 8 to bow out of the competition.

The day belonged to Siwach as he came up with a superb display to maintain his chances of finishing on the podium.

Siwach dominated the match from the beginning and registered a 5-0 unanimous decision over his opponent. The 2021 World Youth champion started aggressively and never let his guard down in the first round.

Siwach continued with the same strategy in the second round as well. He landed some heavy punches on his opponent with swift movements. Siwach was all over Novach in the third and final round with precise hits and received the decision of all the judges in his favour.

Siwach will now face top seed Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkhan in pre-quarters on Tuesday, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) informed in a release on Monday.

On the other hand, Naveen Kumar (92kg) went down 0-5 against Enmanuel Reyes of Spain. The Indian boxer found it hard to get into a rhythm in the first round and could not find his feet in the second round as well. Naveen tried hard to get back into the game in the last round but it was too late and the Indian boxer lost the bout to exit the tournament.

Govind Sahani (48kg) also suffered a 0-5 defeat against top seed Sakhil Alakhverdovi of Georgia. The Indian pugilist couldn’t find his feet and the Georgian boxer was too quick for him. He kept Govind at bay throughout the bout.

Deepak (51kg), Nishant Dev (71kg) and Akash Sangwan (67 kg) will be in action in their respective pre-quarterfinal bouts on Tuesday. Deepak (51kg) will face Jiamao Zhang of China, while Nishant Dev will go up against Nidal Foqahaa of Palestine. Akash Sangwan will play against Kazakhstan’s Dulat Bekbauov.

The ongoing tournament is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Spain's Sevilla FC launch an India-based documentary with an episode on cricketer Dinesh Karthik
Next article
Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: T.N, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh register easy wins
This May Also Interest You
News

Vidyut Jammwal visits Golden Temple, cleans utensils for seva

Sports

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: T.N, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh register easy wins

Sports

Spain's Sevilla FC launch an India-based documentary with an episode on cricketer Dinesh Karthik

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan's fifty; Shahrukh, Harpreet's blitz power PBKS to 179/7 against KKR

Sports

Ireland confident of Bangladesh clean sweep, says skipper Balbirnie ahead of three-match ODI series

Sports

IWL 2023: Upbeat Gokulam Kerala take on bottom-dwellers Mata Rukmani; Misaka Utd in must-win game

Sports

Football: Lionel Messi resumes training with PSG after suspension

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians to capitalise on learnings from 10 matches, says Cameron Green

Sports

Bundesliga: Reis triggers solid confidence among written-off Schalke 04

Sports

AFC Asian Cup: India in Pot 4 along with Thailand, China, Indonesia for final draw

News

Shabana Azmi slams those seeking ban on 'The Kerala Story'

News

Varun Tej learning use of guns for 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna'

News

Tom Cruise invites King Charles III to be "my wingman any time"

News

Writers' strike forces MTV Awards to go pre-taped, but awardees stand up for strikers

News

Priyanka balked at 'sloppy kissing scene' with random person on 'Love Again' set

News

IFFM kicks off My Melbourne project with Onir's film based on sexuality

News

JLo regrets not getting more action roles when she was younger

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to be felicitated by his alma-mater Panjab university

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US