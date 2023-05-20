Merentiel strikes late as Boca Juniors continue recovery

Buenos Aires, May 20 (IANS) Miguel Merentiel struck late as Boca Juniors continued their improved form in Argentina’s Primera Division with a 1-0 away win over Argentinos Juniors.

Merentiel put the visitors ahead in the 89th minute by sliding home a first-time effort at the near post after running on to Luis Advincula’s cross from the left flank, reports Xinhua.

The result leaves Boca 10th in the 28-team Primera Division standings with 24 points from 17 games, a point ahead of 11th-placed Argentinos Juniors.

After a poor start to the season, Boca have now won three of their past four league games.

In other fixtures on Friday, Union Santa Fe won 1-0 at Central Cordoba, Estudiantes prevailed 1-0 at home to Banfield, Rosario Central secured a 2-1 home win over Defensa y Justicia, Godoy Cruz won 2-0 at home to Gimnasia and Arsenal Sarandi edged to a 2-1 home win over Independiente.

