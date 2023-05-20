scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Merentiel strikes late as Boca Juniors continue recovery

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires, May 20 (IANS) Miguel Merentiel struck late as Boca Juniors continued their improved form in Argentina’s Primera Division with a 1-0 away win over Argentinos Juniors.

Merentiel put the visitors ahead in the 89th minute by sliding home a first-time effort at the near post after running on to Luis Advincula’s cross from the left flank, reports Xinhua.

The result leaves Boca 10th in the 28-team Primera Division standings with 24 points from 17 games, a point ahead of 11th-placed Argentinos Juniors.

After a poor start to the season, Boca have now won three of their past four league games.

In other fixtures on Friday, Union Santa Fe won 1-0 at Central Cordoba, Estudiantes prevailed 1-0 at home to Banfield, Rosario Central secured a 2-1 home win over Defensa y Justicia, Godoy Cruz won 2-0 at home to Gimnasia and Arsenal Sarandi edged to a 2-1 home win over Independiente.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chronic pain more common in Americans than diabetes, depression: Study
Next article
IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad half-centuries propel CSK to massive 223/3 against DC
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Nobody can cope with England, Anderson warns Australia ahead of Ashes series

Sports

IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad half-centuries propel CSK to massive 223/3 against DC

Health & Lifestyle

Chronic pain more common in Americans than diabetes, depression: Study

News

From Huma Qureshi's 'Tarla' to Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2': ZEE5's 111 titles revealed

News

Cate Blanchett goes barefoot to show solidarity for Iran

Technology

Delhivery makes key investment in omnichannel retail software provider Vinculum

News

Taylor Lautner had 'resentment' deep in his heart about his 'Twilight' fame

News

Lakshmi Manchu chuffed to be on Golden Globes Tollywood article

News

Siddhant on Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list: 'Pehle socha it's a fluke'

News

Ricky Gervais' net worth revealed as he earns over Rs 10 cr from one stand-up show (Ld)

Sports

Hockey India congratulates Deep Grace Ekka on completing 250 International Caps

Sports

Olympian Ajit Pal Singh bereaved as international athlete wife passes away

Health & Lifestyle

Toddler's gut bacteria can predict future obesity

News

When Varsha Usgaonkar taught Naseeruddin Shah 'little bit of dance' in Ooty

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals her list of qualities for an ideal husband

News

Beyonce, Jay-Z purchase most expensive home ever in California

News

Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar reprise their roles in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3'

News

Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US