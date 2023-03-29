scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Messi nets hat-trick as Argentina rout Curacao

By News Bureau

Santiago del Estero (Argentina), March 29 (IANS) Lionel Messi scored his 100th international goal as Argentina cruised to a 7-0 home win over Curacao in their lop-sided friendly, here.

Messi netted a first-half hat-trick as the world champions raced to a 5-0 lead in the first 35 minutes before adding two more goals after halftime against their 86th-ranked opponents on late Tuesday night.

The Albiceleste captain has now scored 102 times in 174 appearances for his country, a Xinhua report said.

Argentina made the perfect start at Estadio Unico as Messi showed deft control before dancing around his marker and firing an unstoppable shot into the bottom right corner with his weaker right foot.

Nico Gonzalez doubled the lead with a header and Messi fired his team’s third goal just after the half-hour mark.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward turned provider shortly after as he laid a pass off to Enzo Fernandez, whose first-time effort from 20 yards left goalkeeper Eloy Room with no chance.

Messi then defied his 35 years with a dashing run into the box before calmly slotting another shot past Room.

The hosts dropped their intensity after halftime but their superiority remained evident.

Angel Di Maria converted a 78th-minute penalty after a handball and Gonzalo Montiel completed the rout by firing home following Paulo Dybala’s cross three minutes from time.

— IANS

ak/

Previous article
Alcaraz beats Paul to stay on course for 'Sunshine Double' triumph
Next article
Mithun Chakraborty shakes a leg with son Namashi in new track of 'Bad Boy'
This May Also Interest You
News

Mithun Chakraborty shakes a leg with son Namashi in new track of 'Bad Boy'

Sports

Alcaraz beats Paul to stay on course for 'Sunshine Double' triumph

News

Jason Momoa thinks 'Aquaman' isn't going anywhere, will be a part of new DCU

News

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20

News

Terence Lewis praises young talents for bringing variety in their dance

News

Shilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

News

Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif Ali Khan

News

Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 27 yrs after ‘Kaliyattam’ for their next untitled film

News

Nicolas Cage used to get slapped by fans at airport

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake

Health & Lifestyle

Unclean fuel, fast-food culture behind heart diseases in India: IIT Mandi

News

Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'

News

Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia recollects Bollywood biggies advising against working with actress

Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits

News

Anupama Kuwar takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for her role in ‘Baalveer 3’

Sports

IPL 2023: Gayle, de Villiers, Raina, Kumble, Morgan, Zaheer part of expert panel

News

Amitabh Bachchan shares video of 5 planets aligned in straight line

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US