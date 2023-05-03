scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Messi suspended for two weeks by PSG for unauthorised Saudi trip: source

By Agency News Desk

Paris, May 3 (IANS) Lionel Messi has been disciplined by Paris Saint-Germain for his trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to Xinhua.

The source on Tuesday didn’t specify the length of the suspension, but French media RMC and L’Equipe reported earlier in the day that the Argentine star will be hit with a two-week suspension with “no training, no match, and no salary.”

Messi, who had played in PSG’s 3-1 home defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday, wasn’t present at the team’s training session the following day as he traveled to Saudi Arabia to attend a commercial activity as a tourism ambassador.

L’Equipe reported that PSG coach Christophe Galtier had initially planned two days off – Monday and Tuesday – for his players if they beat Lorient. Otherwise, the team would train on Monday and have Tuesday off. However, Messi made the decision to go to Saudi Arabia without getting the green light from the club.

A two-week suspension means that Messi will miss his team’s away match against Troyes and the home clash with Ajaccio. His contract with PSG expires at the end of this season, and it’s very likely that he has only three more games to play with the French capital team since the two sides seem to have drifted apart.

Arriving in Paris as a free agent in 2021, the 35-year-old FIFA World Cup winner scored 15 goals and registered 15 assists in Ligue 1 this season. But PSG’s failures in the UEFA Champions League have annoyed supporters, as Messi has been booed several times at the Parc des Princes by home fans over the past two seasons.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tongue reconstructed with microvascular surgery in UP hospital
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Tongue reconstructed with microvascular surgery in UP hospital

Technology

Musk settles defamation suit brought by Indian-American Sikh

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea reports over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases

Health & Lifestyle

Over 15,000 people join 'Yoga Mahotsav' in Jaipur

Health & Lifestyle

Measles cases near 1,000 in South Africa

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals overcome Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer to beat Gujarat Titans by five runs (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I couldn't get my rhythm', Hardik takes blame for Gujarat Titans' loss

Sports

Madrid Open: Medvedev, Rublev crash out in pre-quarterfinals

Sports

Cricket West Indies announces fixtures for England's white-ball tour in December 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

Sports

IWL 2023: East Bengal pick up pace with consecutive wins

Sports

IPL 2023: I started my cricket from here, so very excited about it, says Mumbai's Ramandeep Singh on playing in Mohali

Sports

Badminton: Saina Nehwal pulls out of selection trials for Asian Games 2023

News

No laughing matter: With writers on strike, US late-night shows go dark

Sports

IPL 2023: Shami's 4-11 helps Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8 despite Aman's fifty

News

'Demeans the entire Muslim community', plea in SC against 'The Kerala Story'

News

Justin Trudeau mourns passing of Canadian folk music legend Gordon Lightfoot

Sports

IWL 2023: CRPF, Lords FA look to gather pace; Churchill, Queens search for first points

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US