MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 26 (IANS) Mumbai Indians batter Vishnu Vinod on Friday became the first concussion substitute in history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the Qualifier 2 match of the ongoing 2023 season against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here.

Vinod came in as a replacement for Ishan Kishan, who suffered a concussion after an accidental collision with team-mate Chris Jordan during Mumbai’s bowling innings against Gujarat, where Shubman Gill’s sensational 129 off 60 balls led the defending champions to a massive 233/3.

The incident happened after the end of 16th over, Ishan and Jordan were walking past each other between overs when the two collided.

Jordan did not see Kishan walking since he was wiping his face with a towel and while putting his cap on, his left elbow hit the wicketkeeper-batter flush in the left eye.

After suffering the blow, Kishan immediately walked off to the dressing room, with Vinod coming in as a substitute keeper. When the Mumbai batting innings began, Impact substitute Nehal Wadhera took his place as an opener in the batting order, with Vinod coming in after the fall of Cameron Green.

The concussion substitute rule was introduced in the IPL from the 2020 edition of the tournament.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
