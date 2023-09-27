scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Milik gives Juve slender victory over Lecce in Serie A

By Agency News Desk

Rome, Sep 27 (IANS) Juventus rebounded from their 4-2 defeat to Sassuolo as Arkadiusz Milik’s goal secured a 1-0 victory over 10-man Lecce.

Juventus, sitting in fourth with 10 points prior to Tuesday’s game, faced an unexpectedly strong Lecce side that had remained unbeaten and occupied third place, reports Xinhua.

Juventus controlled the match, crafting multiple opportunities but struggled to score. Their breakthrough came in the 57th minute when Weston McKennie floated a pass to Adrien Rabiot, who headed it down for Milik to tap in at the back post.

Late in the game, Lecce’s Mohamed Kaba fell in the penalty area under pressure from Federico Chiesa. However, instead of earning a penalty, Kaba received his second yellow card for simulation and was subsequently dismissed.

With this victory, Juventus temporarily climbed to second place with 13 points, one point ahead of AC Milan, who will face Cagliari on Wednesday.

–IANS

cs

29
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Docuseries – Desperately seeking soulmate: Escaping twin flames universe
Next article
German brand Blaupunkt brings 2 affordable 43, 55-inch Google TVs in India
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US