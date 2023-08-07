scorecardresearch
Mitch Marsh wins first crack as Finch's replacement as Australia T20 skipper

By Agency News Desk

Melbourne, Aug 7 (IANS) All-rounder Mitch Marsh will get the first chance of becoming Aaron Finch’s successor as Australia’s T20 captain after he was announced as skipper for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Finch retired from T20I cricket earlier this year after a successful 76-match stint as captain that was highlighted by guiding Australia to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in Dubai in 2021 and selectors have taken their time on settling on his replacement, reports ICC.

Marsh will be given first crack on winning the top job, with the talented all-rounder named captain for the T20 component of Australia’s white-ball tour of South Africa that commences later this month.

While Marsh has only been named as skipper for the upcoming South Africa tour, chief selector George Bailey believes the 31-year-old is capable of holding the job on a full-time basis.

“Mitch has long been a senior player within the white-ball structure, with this an opportunity for him to add to his leadership skills at international level,” Bailey said.

“We look forward to him taking that step in South Africa.”

Marsh will lead a new-look squad for the three-match T20I component of the tour, with selectors naming a host of fresh faces among their squad for what will be their first 20-over matches since last year’s T20 World Cup.

All-rounder Aaron Hardie, opening batter Matt Short and left-arm quick Spencer Johnson are all in line for an international debut during the three-match series, with Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Marsh the only players in the squad that played at Australia’s most recent T20I last year.

Marsh previously captained Australia to success at the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in 2010 and has experience leading his state Western Australia at domestic level.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Schedule:

First T20I: August 30: Durban

Second T20I: September 1: Durban

Third T20I: September 3: Durban

0
By Agency News Desk
